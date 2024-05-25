Kenton Ridge beats Granville to advance to state softball semifinals

The Cougars last trip to state came in 2013.

“It’s been rough going through the same process losing this game the past two years,” said Cougars senior Natalee Fyffe. “I’m glad we pulled through. I think this team is really, really good in all areas — offense, defense, pitching, everything. I think we can make it pretty far with this team.”

Kenton Ridge sophomore Kyanne Tyson earned the victory in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

“I’m so happy with my team,” Tyson said. “I know that I can pitch the ball and if it gets hit, the defense has my back.”

Kenton Ridge (28-4) advanced to play No. 1 Canfield (25-3) in a D-II state semifinal game at 10 a.m. Friday at Akron Firestone Stadium. The winner will play either Bryan (21-5) or Circleville Logan Elm (21-8) in the state championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Akron.

The Cougars won a regional championship for the seventh time (2013, 2003, 2002, 1999, 1998, 1997). Kenton Ridge has finished as state runner-up four times (2013, 2003, 2002, 1999).

“It feels good,” said Kenton Ridge coach Sarah Schalnat. “It’s just like I told them, they just had to relax and play today. Every game is just going to get a little bit bigger, a little bit bigger and we’ve just got to play our game.”

After back-to-back scoreless innings by both teams, the Cougars grabbed the momentum in the third inning. Sophomore Kyleigh Schnitzler walked and moved to third on a bunt on senior Natalee Fyffe. With two outs, Brenna Fyffe singled to right field, scoring Schnitzler to make it 1-0.

“My first at-bat, I was nervous,” Brenna Fyffe said. “I calmed down after the first one and I knew I had to produce to help my team out.”

They would add on to the lead in the fourth inning. Freshman Jayden Davis, who went 2-for-3 with a double, walked to open the inning and moved to third base on a double by sophomore Cara Cammon. Davis scored on a wild pitch and Cammon scored on a ground ball by sophomore Kendall Massie to make it 3-0.

The Blue Aces got back-to-back hits to open the fourth inning, cutting the lead to 3-1 on a ground ball to second base by Granville senior Ally Ernsberger. The Cougars ended the threat when freshman Chloe Glass sprinted to catch a tailing flyball in foul territory.

Timmons singled to open the fifth inning and scored on a single by Brenna Fyffe to make it 4-1.

“We knew coming in we were going to see a good pitcher (in Ernsberger),” Timmons said. “We just stayed confident and it was timing — we got the big hits when we needed them.”

Granville committed back-to-back errors in the sixth inning, putting runners at second and third base with no outs. The Blue Aces struck out the next two batters, but Timmons singled to left field to make it 6-1.

“We started out 0-0 and I kept telling them we gotta win the inning, we gotta win the inning,” Schalnat said. “We did that four innings in a row. In the third inning, we started to win the inning and that’s all these girls need to do. They did a great job.”

The Blue Aces got back one run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Cougars turned a 4-6-3 double play to seal the victory.

“They know the situations and they knew to try to turn two there,” Schalnat said. “We do a great job and that’s just got to continue.”