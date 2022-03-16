Hamburger icon
Jackson-Davis, Geronimo lead Indiana to First Four win

Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots during the first half of the team's First Four game against Wyoming in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
21 minutes ago

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 29 points and Jordan Geronimo came off the bench to score a career-high 15 to lead Indiana to a 66-58 victory over Wyoming in the second game on the opening night of the NCAA Tournament First Four at UD Arena.

The 12th-seeded Hoosiers (21-13) advance to play fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on TBS in Portland, Oregon.

Geronimo sparked the Hoosiers with a couple of dunks and a 3-pointer in the second half on what was a difficult shooting night for most of the game. The lead grew to as big as nine with 8:53 left, then again at 56-47 on another Geronimo bucket with 3:11 left.

Hunter Maldonado led Wyoming (25-9) with 21 points and Graham Ike added 17.

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
