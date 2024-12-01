‘It’s December football’ -- 5 things to know about today’s Bengals-Steelers game

Here are five things to know about the matchup Sunday:

1. ‘December football’

Cincinnati remains three games out of a playoff spot with six weeks left to get into contention.

Even quarterback Joe Burrow acknowledged this week the “big picture doesn’t look good,” so the focus remains on the week-to-week and doing everything possible to get a result Sunday. Winning out at this point might not even be good enough, but stringing together some victories would at least keep the Bengals in the hunt. Beating the Steelers on Sunday would be a start.

“It’s December football now, and we need everyone to be at their best,” Taylor said.

Burrow said teams should be better coming off a bye week because they are rested and refreshed mentally and physically. The Steelers had a mini-bye with a Thursday game in Week 12 while the Bengals were off, so both teams benefited from extra down time.

Pittsburgh, coming off a surprising loss in snowy conditions at Cleveland, is battling with Baltimore for the AFC North title.

2. Eye on the secondary

Cincinnati’s cornerbacks will be in the spotlight this week as Cam Taylor-Britt tries to re-prove himself as a starter and rookie fifth-round draft pick Josh Newton is set to make his first NFL start.

Taylor-Britt was benched for the second time midgame this season in Week 11 in the loss to the L.A. Chargers, but was thrust back into action when D.J. Turner went down. Turner is out for at least four weeks with a broken clavicle, and Newton, who had replaced Taylor-Britt, is his more permanent replacement.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said he still believes Taylor-Britt can get back to his 2023 form, and Newton has earned his opportunity, as well.

“I don’t ever throw in the towel, especially on a guy like that that has had success,” Anarumo said of Taylor-Britt. “Sometimes you don’t know what’s going on inside a guy’s head. But Cam is about the right stuff. … We’ve just got to get him to settle down. He’ll have a challenge when we play the Steelers with their two big receivers. I’m hoping he’ll be up to the challenge and be about the right stuff.”

Cincinnati doesn’t have many other options with Dax Hill also on injured reserve. The Bengals claimed Marco Wilson off waivers from New England, where he played 10 games with 206 snaps on defense this year, and they also have 2023 seventh-round pick D.J. Ivey, who has played just 35 defensive snaps over five appearances this year.

3. Defending the Steelers

Pittsburgh has won four of its last five games since handing the keys to Russell Wilson after he missed the first six games because of a calf injury. Taylor said he believes the Steelers playing at a high level despite the loss to the Browns in Week 12.

Wilson will test Cincinnati’s defense, which has much to prove, but it all starts up front with the running game, led by the tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Harris has 749 yards rushing and three touchdowns to power the eighth-best running game in the league.

Backup quarterback Justin Fields, who started the first six games, remains involved in a unique package that was on display last week at Cleveland. He has five rushing touchdowns this season, to go along with 274 yards on 60 carries.

Wilson has George Pickens as his top target down field, connecting on 52 passes for 776 yards and two touchdowns. Calvin Austin III and tight end Pat Freiermuth also have been reliable weapons. Wilson has thrown for 1,212 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions in five starts.

“He’s a future Hall of Fame quarterback, Super Bowl winner and he knows how to control the offense,” cornerback Mike Hilton said of Wilson. “He’s been playing well lately. He’s still showing good extend ability outside the pocket, so he’s going to be a threat, but we’ve got a job to do and we’ve just got to go win a football game.”

4. Tough test for offense

Much of Pittsburgh’s success this season can be credited to the play of the defense, which is allowing opponents just 16.9 points per game and just 305.4 net yards of offense, while also leading the league with 22 takeaways.

Cornerback Donte Jackson leads the team with four interceptions, while Beanie Bishop adds three. Safety DeShon Elliott has three fumble recoveries, and T.J. Watt has four forced fumbles and two recoveries himself.

As good as Pittsburgh has been at eliminating big plays down field, the Bengals see that as a product of a good pass rush. The Steelers haven’t recorded as many team sacks as they could be but are still getting good pressure on the quarterback. Watt has 7.5 sacks, and Cam Heyward has 5.0 sacks.

“Defensively, they’re good at all three levels, you know, and they get after the passer, they create turnovers,” Taylor said. “They play with good team chemistry and cohesion, and it’s a really difficult group.

“They get home with the rush so I think that’s the starting point for them is getting after the passer,” Taylor added. “… They do a great job up front with those guys. Their linebackers, they get a little pressure with the nickel, the safety, the backers. Those guys will add on quickly as well. And so they just try to suffocate you in the pocket and prevent you from being able to go down the field.”

5. Injuries of note

Defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins remains out due to a viral illness that surfaced right before the Week 11 game against the Chargers on Nov. 17, and linebacker Logan Wilson is questionable after a knee injury sidelined him all week. However, the Bengals should be getting offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. back this week.

Brown was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time since he re-aggravated his lower leg injury in Week 8 against the Eagles, and Taylor told reporters Friday he appears “good to go,” though he was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) is doubtful after he did not practice Friday.

The Steelers could be missing a big piece on defense with linebacker Alex Highsmith listed as doubtful because of an ankle injury that limited him Thursday and Friday and kept him from practice all together Wednesday. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) both continue to work their way back in the process of coming off injured reserve.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7