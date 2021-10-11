Springfield continues to climb state football poll

The Wildcats, one of five undefeated teams in Division I, are two wins away from their first perfect regular season since the new high school opened in 2008. A state semifinalist the last two seasons, they lost one regular-season game in each of the last two seasons: 16-12 to Fairfield in 2019 and 38-35 to Northmont in 2020.

Springfield leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference by a game over Centerville and Wayne (both 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the GWOC). The Wildcats play at Miamisburg (5-3, 2-3) on Friday and then close the regular-season at home against Northmont (2-5, 0-5).

The other area team ranked is Mechanicsburg (8-0), which is No. 2 in Division VI.