springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield continues to climb state football poll

Caption
Highlights: Springfield vs. Centerville on Oct. 8, 2021

Sports
By David Jablonski
47 minutes ago
Wildcats reach No. 2 after ranking fifth in first poll

The Springfield Wildcats climbed from No. 3 to No. 2 in the state football poll Monday.

Springfield (7-0) received one of the 16 first-place votes and trails only Lakewood St. Edward (8-0), which received 14 first-place votes, in Division I.

Centerville (6-2), ranked ninth last week, fell out of the top 10 after losing 44-7 at Springfield on Friday in Week 8 of the season.

Following St. Edward and Springfield are No. 3 Medina (8-0), No. 4 Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-1), No. 5 Marysville (7-0), which received the other first-place vote, No. 6 Upper Arlington (8-0), No. 7 Lakota West (6-1), No. 8 New Albany (8-0), No. 9 Pickerington Central (7-1) and No. 10 Pickerington North (7-1).

Springfield ranked fifth in the first poll Sept. 13 and then moved to No. 4 on Sept. 20. It reached No. 3 last week.

Explore» PHOTOS: Springfield vs. Centerville

The Wildcats, one of five undefeated teams in Division I, are two wins away from their first perfect regular season since the new high school opened in 2008. A state semifinalist the last two seasons, they lost one regular-season game in each of the last two seasons: 16-12 to Fairfield in 2019 and 38-35 to Northmont in 2020.

Springfield leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference by a game over Centerville and Wayne (both 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the GWOC). The Wildcats play at Miamisburg (5-3, 2-3) on Friday and then close the regular-season at home against Northmont (2-5, 0-5).

The other area team ranked is Mechanicsburg (8-0), which is No. 2 in Division VI.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top