PHOTOS: West Liberty-Salem vs. Ironton, Division V state semifinals

hsfb
hsfb
hsfb
hsfb
hsfb
hsfb
hsfb
hsfb
hsfb
hsfb
hsfb
hsfb
hsfb
hsfb
1 / 14
West Liberty-Salem lost to Ironton in the Division V state semifinals in Chillicothe on Nov. 29, 2024. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED