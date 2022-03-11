High School Wrestling: Greenon trio seeking to make history

“It didn’t end our way, but now that he’s healthy, he’s dangerous,” Westlund said.

The loss motivated Stewart to improve in the offseason, he said.

“He’ll talk about it and when he’s tired, I’ll ask him what Archbold is doing right now, they’re working to beat you again,” Westlund said. “That definitely motivates him.”

He missed a portion of this season due to injury, but came back stronger than ever. At the district tournament, the undefeated Stewart pinned every opponent he faced, including Columbus Grove’s A.J. Schafer in 1:01 to win the championship.

“He’s looking sharp, really sharp,” Westlund said.

Simison beat four ranked wrestlers on his path to the state meet. He lost to Indian Lake’s Owen Pummel in the finals 5-4. Simison holds the school record for wins in a season with 147.

“He’s peaking at the right time,” Westlund said. “He was on fire at districts. He’s getting in good positions and figuring out where he’s tough. He’s dominant on his feet and getting in strong positions.”

Benson, Jr., who will wrestle at Wabash College next season, lost to defending state champion Camron Lacure of Legacy Christian 7-2 in the finals at the district meet. He finished seventh at 132 last season. He’s also on pace to tie the career record for wins with 164.

“He’s a strong, high-motored kid for his weight that can go six minutes,” Westlund said. “He’s as strong as any kid in the state. He had a returning state placer in the semifinals and beat him (11-4). It was just a dominant showing. That really separated the gap and showed us he can do some serious damage in Columbus.”

Mechanicsburg qualified six wrestlers to the D-III state meet, including senior Jake Hurst, who won the district championship at 157 by beating Miami East’s David Davis 2-0 in overtime. Other Indians qualifiers are senior Jesse Stroud (126), senior Trey Allen (132), senior Westyn Moyer (150), freshman Ronnie Thomas (175) and junior Zane Hitchcock (190).

In Division II, state powerhouse Graham qualified individuals in 12 of the 14 weight classes including: sophomore Beric Jordan (106), freshman Brogan Tucker (113), junior Colt Ryan (120), freshman Bryce Kohler (126), sophomore Hayden Hughes (138), senior Nolan Gessler (144), sophomore Gunner Cramblett (157), freshman Luke James (165), senior Zack Burroughs (175), senior Evan Lykins (190), sophomore Carter Neves (215) and senior Nolan Neves (275).