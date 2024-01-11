BreakingNews
High School Hoops: Lebanon sophomore picks up Ohio State scholarship offer

Ohio State basketball has offered a scholarship to Anthony Thompson of Lebanon.

A 6-foot-7 sophomore, Thompson is averaging 15.1 points and 7.9 rebounds this season for the Warriors, who are 6-8.

He is shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 32.3 percent from 3-point range while blocking 2.0 shots per game as well.

Thompson received scholarship offers from Ohio University, Eastern Kentucky and Kent State in August.

According to 247Sports, he is the third player from the class of 2026 to get an offer from Ohio State.

The other two are also in-state prospects: four-star point guard Marcus Johnson of Garfield Heights and four-star small forward TJ Crumble of Richmond Heights.

Thompson does not have a 247Sports recruiting ranking yet.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

