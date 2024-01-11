High School Hoops: Lebanon sophomore picks up Ohio State scholarship offer

Ohio State basketball has offered a scholarship to Anthony Thompson of Lebanon.
A 6-foot-7 sophomore, Thompson is averaging 15.1 points and 7.9 rebounds this season for the Warriors, who are 6-8.
Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University! 🌰 #gobuckeyes pic.twitter.com/F1ddVW2jUB— Anthony Thompson (@ant_thompson26) January 10, 2024
He is shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 32.3 percent from 3-point range while blocking 2.0 shots per game as well.
Thompson received scholarship offers from Ohio University, Eastern Kentucky and Kent State in August.
Sophomore Mid Season Highlights pic.twitter.com/CqbgmOS4hU— Anthony Thompson (@ant_thompson26) January 1, 2024
According to 247Sports, he is the third player from the class of 2026 to get an offer from Ohio State.
The other two are also in-state prospects: four-star point guard Marcus Johnson of Garfield Heights and four-star small forward TJ Crumble of Richmond Heights.
Thompson does not have a 247Sports recruiting ranking yet.
About the Author