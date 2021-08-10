High School golf preview: Southeastern seeking return trip to districts

“They’re so even all the way around,” Banion said. “One through six could all score on any given day. It really helps because if my two-man has a rough day, my five or sixth (man) can make up for it. It’s a cool thing.”

Spears and Mosier will be in the mix as the team’s top player, but Robinson has also “worked his way into the conversation,” Banion said.

“He’s been scoring right there with them so far,” he said. “I could put any of them in the No. 1 spot.”

The Trojans hope to make another run at the districts, Banion said. Last year’s team continued to get better in the tough OHC South, he said.

“It was priceless for them to go through that experience last year,” Banion said. “They weren’t ready for it. We had one sophomore and one freshmen, but it’s a testament to how hard they worked. We grew so much from the beginning of the season.”

The Trojans struggled at the D-III districts, finishing 12th at Beavercreek Golf Club.

“It fueled them this summer,” Banion said. “They all came out and worked hard this summer. Hopefully, we’re going to see that work pay off this year.”

The future is bright for the Trojans, said Banion, who’s in his 11th season as coach.

“I’m really re-energized with this group,” Banion said. “You do this for so long and sometimes it gets to be kind of stale. This group really has me re-energized. I’m really looking forward to seeing what they can do this year, next year and the year after that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BOYS

Jack Bramel, Catholic Central: The senior shot an 86 at the D-III sectional at Turtle Creek, qualifying for the district meet.

Brody Burcham, Springfield: The sophomore qualified for the Division I district meet as a freshman last fall, shooting an 83 at Reid Park.

Carson Turner, Shawnee: The junior qualified for the D-II district meet last fall, shooting an 84 at Reid Park.

Myles Witt and Ian Rinehart, Greeneview: The junior and sophomore helped guide the Rams to the OHC South Division title last season.

Grant Woodruff, Graham: The sophomore was medalist at the CBC Preseason Tournament at Cherokee Hills earlier this month, shooting a 70 as the Falcons won the Mad River Division.

GIRLS

Hope Manning, Southeastern: The junior shot an 85 at WGC last year to advance to the D-II district tournament.