High School Golf: Greeneview boys advance to 4th straight district tournament

Boys Division III: Arcanum and Russia won sectional tournaments Tuesday to lead several area teams and players into Monday’s district tournament at Heatherwoode.

Arcanum shot a team total 351 at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. Leading the Trojans were senior medalist Will Brubaker with an 82 and sophomore Graham Brubaker with an 83. Also qualifying for districts are Newton (355), National Trail (360) and Covington (360).

Aron Hunt (83) of Mississinawa Valley, Brayden Cable of Franklin Monroe (85), Levi Pahl (85) of Tri-County North and Kason Spears (88) of Southeastern advanced as individuals. Spears won a four-man playoff for the final spot.

At Shelby Oaks Golf Course in Sidney, Russia edged Fort Loramie 334-335. Russia was led by Ross Fiessinger (82), Jude Counts (82) and Dom Francis (83). Fort Loramie senior Adam Ballas was medalist with a 74.

Also advancing are Houston (350) and Jackson Center (356). Individuals to advance are Tanner Conklin (75) of Troy Christian, Ross Dietz (77) of Botkins, Joseph Meyer (78) of Botkins and Seth Jones (81) of Fairlawn.

Girls Division II: Freshman Lauren Miller shot 89 and Alex Volk shot 92 to lead Alter to the sectional title Monday at WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

The Knights shot 383 to advance to the district tournament Oct. 5 at Heatherwoode. Also advancing are Carlisle (399), Southeastern (413) and Oakwood (436). Southeastern senior Hope Manning was medalist with an 83.

Individual district qualifiers are Lekha Choudary (91), Tanisha Pallerla (91) and Aadya Gujja (96) of Miami Valley School and Jaiden Smith (99) of Northeastern.

Sophomore Sophie Rush shared medalist honors with an 83 to lead Middletown Fenwick to victory at the City of Mason Golf Center. The Falcons shot 381 to defeat Cincinnati Seven Hills (388), Cincinnati Mariemont (391) and Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (395). Lexi Oberson (97) was one of four individual qualifiers.

The third girls sectional is Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles.