High School Football Week 9 Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Alter 21, Fenwick 0
Anderson 31, Winton Woods 17
Anna 49, Fort Recovery 6
Arcanum 32, Dixie 0
Bellbrook 31, Oakwood 0
Bellefontaine 49, Jonathan Alder 7
Benjamin Logan 17, Springfield Shawnee 9
Bishop Watterson 51, Harrison 14
Butler 37, West Carrollton 14
Carlisle 38, Middletown Madison 35, OT
Celina 28, Defiance 6
Centerville 28, Springboro 10
CHCA 56, North College Hill 7
Cin. Country Day 47, Lockland 0
Clinton-Massie 41, Batavia 8
Coldwater 52, Versailles 14
Deer Park 18, Mariemont 13
Delphos St. John’s 40, Parkway 21
Edgewood 24, Franklin 0
Elder 14, Bishop Chatard (IN) 0
Fairbanks 69, West Jefferson 35
Fairmont 17, Springfield 13
Fort Loramie 61, Delphos Jefferson 13
Graham 38, North Union 0
Greeneview 47, Catholic Central 6
Hamilton 38, Colerain 0
Indian Lake 41, Northwestern 19
Kings 27, Turpin 7
La Salle 28, Harvest Prep 14
Lakota West 42, Lakota East 24
Lebanon 41, Walnut Hills 6
Lehman Catholic 65, Troy Christian 19
London 42, Kenton Ridge 7
Madison-Plains 31, Southeastern 0
Marion Local 21, Minster 0
Mason 29, Sycamore 7
McNicholas 59, Carroll 0
Mechanicsburg 35, Northeastern 18
Miami East 43, Bethel 12
Miamisburg 30, Northmont 27
Milford 42, Little Miami 7
Mount Healthy 62, Talawanda 42
MVCA 15, Clark Montessori 12
Northridge 40, Milton-Union 21
Oak Hills 21, Fairfield 18
Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Lima Shawnee 14
Ponitz 14, Thurgood Marshall 0
Princeton 13, Middletown 7
Riverside 26, Covington 14
Roger Bacon 29, Purcell Marian 8
Ross 24, Monroe 13
SBEP 50, New Miami 0
Sidney 20, Piqua 13
St. Henry 21, New Bremen 14
St. Marys 52, Elida 31
St. Xavier 31, St. Ignatius 19
Summit Country Day 43, Norwood 6
Tippecanoe 51, Stebbins 0
Tri-County North 39, Mississinawa Valley 28
Tri-Village 56, Bradford 7
Trotwood 39, Meadowdale 6
Troy 42, Fairborn 14
Twin Valley South 40, National Trail 22
Urbana 41, Tecumseh 8
Valley View 27, Brookville 21, 2OT
Van Wert 45, Kenton 44
Wapakoneta 48, Lima Bath 20
Wayne 44, Beavercreek 6
Waynesville 42, Eaton 15
West Clermont 21, Loveland 17
West Liberty-Salem 49, Triad 8
Western Hills 26, Woodward 20, OT
Wilmington 49, New Richmond 14
Withrow 42, Hughes 0
Xenia 48, Greenville 6
Thursday’s Results
Dunbar 42, Belmont 34
