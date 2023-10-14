High School Football Week 9 Roundup: Shawnee clinches share of CBC Mad River title

BELLEFONTAINE — Shawnee High School senior T.J. Meeks rushed for 196 yards and four TDs as the Braves beat Benjamin Logan 41-7 to clinch at least a share of their first Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division championship.

Braves senior Mitchell Humphreys threw a 29-yard TD pass to senior Ed Boehmer as Shawnee won its fifth straight game to improve to 8-1 and 4-0 in the CBC Mad River Division.

Shawnee, which last won the CBC Kenton Trail Division in 2011, can clinch the outright title with a win against Northwestern next Friday night.

Mechanicsburg 28, Northeastern 25: Indians senior Jayden Roland rushed for 169 yards and three TDs and threw for another score as Mechanicsburg pulled away in the second half for an OHC North victory.

Jets sophomore Diezel Taylor rushed for two scores and threw for 156 yards and a TD as Northeastern fell to 6-3 and 2-2 in the division. Jets senior Cody Lookabaugh caught a 16-yard TD pass for the Jets, who host unbeaten West Jefferson next week.

Indians senior Prestyn Griffith caught a 33-yard TD pass for Mechanicsburg, which hosts Triad (1-8, 1-3) next week.

Southeastern 55, Madison Plains 7: Trojans senior Jonah Asebrook scored five total touchdowns as Southeastern beat the Golden Eagles in an OHC South game on Senior Night.

Asebrook rushed for 105 yards and three TDs and scored on punt returns of 55 and 79 yards as the Trojans improved to 6-3 and 3-1 in the OHC South. Trojans junior Hayden Davis rushed for 143 yards and two TDs, senior Zack McKee rushed for a TD and junior Cole Dent had an interception for Southeastern, which travels to Greenon next week.

With a win and a Greeneview loss to Cedarville, the Trojans would earn a share of the OHC South title with both the Indians and the Rams.

Greeneview 33, Catholic Central 14: The Irish trailed 21-14 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Rams scored two late TDs to win their 14th straight OHC South game.

Irish sophomore Xavier Brown rushed for two TDs and senior Noah Thrasher threw for 166 yards for Catholic Central (1-8, 0-4), which travels to Madison Plains (1-8, 0-4) next week.

Rams junior Alex Horney rushed for three TDs and junior Chase Walker and sophomore Karter Newman each ran for TDs as Greeneview clinched at least a share of their third straight OHC South title. The Rams host rival Cedarville (7-2, 3-1) next week.

Cedarville 21, Greenon 13: Knights junior quarterback Aden Carpenter threw a 30-yard TD pass to junior Colten Houseman and senior Michael Lipscomb rushed for a TD for Greenon, which fell to 2-7 and 2-2 in the OHC South.

Cedarville improved to 7-2 and 3-1 in the division.

Urbana 69, Tecumseh 7: The Arrows trailed 14-7 after the first quarter, but the Hillclimbers scored 55 unanswered points to improve to 7-2 and 2-2 in the CBC Kenton Trail Division.

Arrows senior Deacon Berner scored the lone TD for Tecumseh (2-7, 0-4).

Urbana hosts London next week.

West Liberty-Salem 56, Triad 14: Tigers seniors Gabe McGill and Miles Hostetler each rushed for two TDs as WLS improved to 8-1 and 3-1 in the OHC North. The Tigers travel to Fairbanks next week. With a win and a West Jefferson loss to Northeastern, WLS would earn a share of the division title.

Cardinals junior Awesom Mitchell ran for 152 yards and two TDs for Triad, which fell to 1-8 and 1-3 in the division.

Indian Lake 35, Northwestern 14: Warriors sophomore Ried Smith and sophomore Preston Allen each ran for TDs as Northwestern fell to 3-6 and 1-3 in the CBC Mad River.

London 48, Kenton Ridge 0: The Cougars fell to 4-5 and 1-3 in the CBC Kenton Trail. They travel to Bellefontaine next week. The Chieftains beat Jonathan Alder 28-23 on Friday.

London (9-0, 4-0) clinched at least a share of the division title for the third straight season.

North Union 34, Graham 0: The Falcons fell to 0-9 and 0-4 in the CBC Mad River.