High School Football Week 6 Scoreboard

Badin 35, Fenwick 7

Bellbrook 13, Edgewood 0

Brookville 28, Carlisle 8

CCPA 42, Holy Cross (KY) 0

Centerville 48, Beavercreek 13

CHCA 49, Norwood 6

Cin. Country Day 50, MVCA 19

Clinton-Massie 38, Wilmington 16

Coldwater 48, Parkway 0

Defiance 34, Kenton 27

Elida 17, Celina 14

Fairmont 34, Miamisburg 0

Fort Loramie 42, Spencerville 21

Goshen 34, New Richmond 14

Hamilton 34, Princeton 0

Indian Lake 13, Graham 7, OT

Jonathan Alder 21, Urbana 7

Kenton Ridge 30, Tecumseh 0

Kings 38, Lebanon 7

Lakota East 50, Middletown 23

Lakota West 52, Colerain 0

Lehman Catholic 22, Bethel 7

Lima Senior 56, Woodward 0

London 51, Bellefontaine 6

Marion Local 48, Versailles 0

Mason 31, Fairfield 13

McNicholas 41, Chaminade Julienne 23

Meadowdale 20, Ponitz 0

Mechanicsburg 18, West Jefferson 7

Milton-Union 32, Miami East 14

Minster 12, St. Henry 7

Moeller 38, La Salle 0

Mount Healthy 29, Northwest 16

New Bremen 14, Fort Recovery 12

North Union 6, Springfield Shawnee 0

Northridge 24, Covington 0

Northwestern 22, Ben Logan 0

Oak Hills 36, Sycamore 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 26, Lima Bath 0

Preble Shawnee 35, Mississinawa Valley 0

Purcell Marian 48, Dohn Prep 6

Roger Bacon 41, North College Hill 0

SBEP 16, Lockland 0

Sidney 43, Greenville 6

Southeastern 28, Catholic Central 8

Springfield 16, Springboro 6

St. Marys 49, Van Wert 14

St. Xavier 22, Elder 17

Troy 21, Piqua 7

Troy Christian 29, Riverside 0

Wapakoneta 28, Lima Shawnee 0

Wayne 30, Northmont 14

Waynesville 31, Ross 14

West Clermont 17, Turpin 14

West Liberty-Salem 24, Northeastern 21

Williamsburg 42, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Winton Woods 41, Little Miami 14

Wyoming 31, Reading 0

Xenia 43, Fairborn 7

Thursday’s Results

Bradford 27, Dixie 10

Dunbar 22, Thurgood Marshall 6

Hughes 40, Western Hills 6

Stebbins 48, West Carrollton 20

Tippecanoe 25, Butler 7

