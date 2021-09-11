High School Football Week 4 Roundup: Indians, Irish stay unbeaten

Irish sophomore Ty Myers, Jr. rushed for a team-high 74 yards, while junior Tyler Young added 60 yards.

Triad senior Hayden Simpson rushed for 162 yards on 25 carries for the Cardinals (2-2).

Northeastern 63, Madison-Plains 7: Jets junior running back Hunter Albright set a new school record with six rushing TDs.

Northeastern junior quarterback Cade Houseman threw two TD passes, senior Colton Moone had two TD receptions and freshman Garrett Chadwell ran for a touchdown as the Jets improved to 3-1.

The Jets host rival Southeastern (0-3) next week.

Shawnee 41, Indian Lake 29: The Braves scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to earn the come-from-behind victory.

Braves junior RJ Griffin rushed for 179 yards and three TDs on eight carries for Shawnee. Griffin scored on runs of 41, 20 and 63 yards — all in the fourth quarter — to seal the victory.

Shawnee sophomore Zane Mercer went 15-for-19 for 135 yards and two TDs and rushed for 57 yards and a TD for the Braves. Shawnee senior Kaden Moore and senior David Hawk each caught TD passes for the Braves (2-2). They host Northwestern in Week 4.

Jonathan Alder 45, Northwestern 14: Warriors sophomore Jacob Shaffer went 18-for-33 for 165 yards and two TDs.

Shaffer threw a six-yard TD pass to junior Nathan Aldredge in the second quarter and a three-yard TD pass to Dawson Thomas in the fourth quarter. Warriors freshman Austin Dewey had seven catches for 70 yards.

Northwestern senior Kolten Berner had 13 tackles and a sack for the Warriors (0-4).

Fairbanks 27, Greeneview 7: The Panthers scored 20 unanswered points, breaking a 7-7 tie in the second quarter to improve to 2-2.

Rams sophomore quarterback Keegan Phillips threw a 25-yard TD pass to junior William Reichley in the second quarter for Greeneview’s lone score.

Panthers senior Riordin Stauffer rushed for 108 yards and three TDs for Fairbanks, which hosts Madison-Plains next week.

West Jefferson 57, Cedarville 0: Roughriders senior quarterback Tyler Buescher went 22-for-27 for 317 yard and three TDs as West Jefferson improved to 4-0.

Cedarville fell to 0-4 and hosts West Liberty-Salem next week.

North Union 35, Kenton Ridge 0: The Cougars fell to 2-2. They host Urbana next week.

London 55, Urbana 20: The Hillclimbers fell to 0-4.

Canceled

Greenon (1-2) at West Liberty-Salem (0-3): The game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tigers program. The Knights host Triad next week.