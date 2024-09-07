High School Football Week 3 Scoreboard

Sports
By Staff Writer
Sept 7, 2024
X

Friday’s Results

Aiken 28, Reading 22

Anderson 64, Little Miami 0

Ansonia 46, Dixie 6

Badin 17, Edgewood 7

Beavercreek 48, Thurgood Marshall 0

Bellbrook 16, Valley View 3

Bloom-Carroll 31, Jonathan Alder 21

Brookville 33, Graham 0

Butler 21, Troy 13

Carlisle 37, Northridge 30

Carmel (IN) 44, Centerville 23

Celina 42, Van Wert 14

Col. Bishop Hartley 49, Chaminade Julienne 23

Coldwater 55, Fort Recovery 8

Dayton Christian 15, MVCA 3

Deer Park 39, Norwood 8

Defiance 14, St. Marys 10

Eaton 28, Talawanda 7

Elder 30, Springboro 6

Fairbanks 38, Cedarville 21

Fairborn 42, West Carrollton 6

Fairfield 56, Sycamore 13

Finneytown 22, Lockland 18

Fort Loramie 35, Covington 15

Franklin 42, Washington C.H. 7

Greeneview 42, West Liberty-Salem 14

Harrison 49, Indian Hill 19

Indian Lake 28, Allen East 21

Kenton 37, Elida 0

Kenton Ridge 58, Mifflin 0

Kings 28, Loveland 20

La Salle 18, Fairmont 12

Lakota East 27, Hamilton 24, OT

Lawrence North (IN) 45, Wayne 21

Lima Bath 49, Lima Shawnee 23

London 58, Richmond (IN) 8

Marion Local 42, St. Henry 9

Mason 20, Oak Hills 7

Meadowdale 44, Troy Christian 6

Mechanicsburg 40, Greenon 12

Middletown 16, Colerain 10

Middletown Madison 38, Blanchester 14

Milton-Union 28, Oakwood 23

Minster 41, Anna 14

Moeller 42, East Central (IN) 13

Monroe 31, Fenwick 14

Mount Healthy 19, Wilmington 13

New Bremen 30, Parkway 0

Northeastern 20, Catholic Central 7

Northmont 15, Withrow 14

Piqua 24, Stebbins 13

Preble Shawnee 39, National Trail 6

Princeton 14, Lakota West 6

Ross 34, Northwest 0

Southeastern 35, Triad 13

Spencerville 24, Riverside 21

Springfield 15, Trotwood 14

Springfield Shawnee 20, Tecumseh 0

St. Xavier 35, Cathedral (IN) 31

Summit Country Day 22, East Clinton 18

Taft 36, Alter 7

Taylor 35, Woodward 0

Tippecanoe 72, Greenville 7

Tri-County North 21, Bradford 18

Tri-Village 38, Twin Valley South 6

Turpin 30, Walnut Hills 7

Urbana 34, Bethel 7

Versailles 17, Delphos St. John’s 7

Wapakoneta 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 14

Waynesville 49, Goshen 7

West Clermont 24, Lebanon 14

West Jefferson 28, Madison-Plains 21

Williamsburg 20, Mariemont 0

Winton Woods 22, Milford 3

Xenia 48, Sidney 7

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 42, Mississinawa Valley 6

Belmont 18, Col. South 17

Hughes 20, Roger Bacon 14, OT

Miami East 21, Northwestern 20

Miamisburg 44, Ponitz 0

In Other News
1
With Higgins out, Chase will be needed to support Burrow
2
Turnovers costly for Wittenberg in season-opening loss
3
ANALYSIS: Ohio State advanced a few goals in wiping out Western...
4
Patriots at Bengals: 5 things to know about season opener
5
Archdeacon: Growing up the son of Superman

About the Author

Staff Writer