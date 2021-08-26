High school football: Troy unable to play at Xenia due to COVID-19 testing

Troy High School announced Thursday its varsity football game at Xenia on Friday night is off.
The Trojans are unable to play because of positive COVID-19 testing on the varsity roster and resulting quarantines.
The junior varsity (Saturday) and freshman games (Thursday) were still to be played while the varsity game will be a no-contest.
“While we are saddened to lose any game on our schedule, we will always put the safety of our student-athletes first,” Troy athletic director David Palmer said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to get our team healthy and move on with the rest of our season.”
A decision on whether or not Troy’s annual rivalry game with Piqua will be played Sept. 3 as scheduled will be made next week according to THS.
The Trojans opened the season with a 38-20 loss to Chaminade Julienne last week.
Xenia, under new head coach Maurice Harden, is 1-0 after beating Greene County rival Beavercreek 34-14 last week.
Freshman Gavin McManus threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns in his varsity debut for the Buccaneers.
Xenia is scheduled to play at Fairborn next week.