High school football: Troy unable to play at Xenia due to COVID-19 testing

Troy quarterback Sam Coleman reacts after scrambling for an 11-yard touchdown during the Trojans’ 28-6 win against Xenia earlier this season. NICK DUDUKOVICH / CONTRIBUTED
Troy quarterback Sam Coleman reacts after scrambling for an 11-yard touchdown during the Trojans’ 28-6 win against Xenia earlier this season. NICK DUDUKOVICH / CONTRIBUTED

By Marcus Hartman
20 minutes ago

Troy High School announced Thursday its varsity football game at Xenia on Friday night is off.

The Trojans are unable to play because of positive COVID-19 testing on the varsity roster and resulting quarantines.

The junior varsity (Saturday) and freshman games (Thursday) were still to be played while the varsity game will be a no-contest.

“While we are saddened to lose any game on our schedule, we will always put the safety of our student-athletes first,” Troy athletic director David Palmer said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to get our team healthy and move on with the rest of our season.”

A decision on whether or not Troy’s annual rivalry game with Piqua will be played Sept. 3 as scheduled will be made next week according to THS.

The Trojans opened the season with a 38-20 loss to Chaminade Julienne last week.

Xenia, under new head coach Maurice Harden, is 1-0 after beating Greene County rival Beavercreek 34-14 last week.

Freshman Gavin McManus threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns in his varsity debut for the Buccaneers.

Xenia is scheduled to play at Fairborn next week.

