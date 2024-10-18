High school football: The Miami Valley’s leading receivers

Tippecanoe's Dylan Herndon catches a pass over Vandalia Butler's Davon Smith during the first half of Thursday night's game won by Tipp 25-7. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

34 minutes ago
With two weeks left in the high school football regular season, no one has reached 1,000 yards receiving yet.

Two players have already surpassed 900 yards, though: Evan O’Leary of Lehman Catholic and Braylon Newcomb of Bellefontaine.

Here is a look at the 14 players with at least 600 yards receiving through eight weeks of action:

Waynesville’s Garrett Lundy is not only third in the area in receiving yards but just missed the top 10 in rushing.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior has 843 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground, making him by far the leader in receiving and rushing combined.

O’Leary, a 5-10, 180-pound junior, also has 200 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown while Isaac Blankenship of Preble Shawnee has 331 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

