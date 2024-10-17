High school football: The Miami Valley’s leading passers

Eight weeks into the high school football season, many players across the area have already put up big numbers.

After taking a look at the Miami Valley’s leading rushers, here are the players who have thrown for at least 1,200 yards so far this season:

Lehman Catholic’s Turner Lachey leads the way, and he is joined by Trey Sagester of Tri-Village as the two players to already eclipse 2,000 yards.

A 5-foot-10 junior, Lachey is also one of several dual-threat signal-callers doing work for his team this fall.

He has 398 yards rushing while Urbana’s Grady Lantz, Devin McCormick of Stebbins, Ethan New of Sidney, Nick Shfflet of West Liberty-Salem, Owen Canan of Bradford, Ried Smith of Northwestern and Aaron Rogers of Eaton also have at least 300 yards rushing and 1,000 yards passing.

