High School Football state semifinal pairings

Sports
By Staff Report
13 minutes ago

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football state semifinal playoff pairings and sites Sunday afternoon. Division I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Division IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all state semifinal games go on sale Monday afternoon and must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Pairings shown with overall won-lost record.

Division I – both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) vs. Gahanna Lincoln at Mansfield Arlin Field

Cin. Archbishop Moeller (13-1) vs. Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division II – both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Massillon Washington (12-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Tol. Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Kings (13-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

State Championship: Thursday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division III – both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Canfield (12-1) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (11-2) at Euclid Community Stadium

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-1) vs. Tippecanoe (13-1) at London Bowlus Field

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division IV – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Steubenville (12-2) vs. Cin. Wyoming (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Jefferson Area (11-3) vs. Cleveland Glenville (13-0) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division V – both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Ironton (14-0) vs. Valley View (13-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Canfield South Range (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VI – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Marion Local (14-0) vs. Columbus Grove (12-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Kirtland (14-0) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (13-1) at Canfield South Range Reminder Athletic Complex

State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VII – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.

New Bremen (11-3) vs. Lima Central Catholic (10-4) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Warren John F. Kennedy (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

