High school football state championship schedule

Marion Local defeated Dalton 38-0 in the Division VII state championship game in Canton on Dec. 2, 2023. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By
1 minute ago
The 53rd annual Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships will take place this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

All championship games will be televised by Spectrum News 1. Tickets can be purchased at at www.ohsaa.org/tickets

Below is the schedule of the seven title games:

Thursday, Dec. 5

Division II: Cin. Anderson (15-0) vs. Avon (15-0), 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Division VII: Marion Local (15-0) vs. Jeromesville Hillsdale (14-1), 10:30 a.m.

Division III: Cols. Bishop Watterson (15-0) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (14-1), 3 p.m.

Division I: Cin. Archbishop Moeller (14-1) vs. Olentangy Liberty (13-2), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Division VI: Coldwater (14-1) vs. Kirtland (15-0), 10:30 a.m.

Division V: Liberty Center (15-0) vs. Ironton (14-1), 3 p.m.

Division IV: Indian Valley (15-0) vs. Sandusky Perkins (14-1), 7:30 p.m.

