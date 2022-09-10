High school football: Springfield tops Wayne in GWOC opener, remains unbeaten

Wayne (2-2) took an early 7-0 lead on Tyrell Lewis’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Teaunn Hunter. Then Springfield (3-0) took over with three drives to lead 21-7 at the half.

Schondelmyer completed 13 of 17 passes in the first half for 165 yards. Daylen Bradley caught touchdown passes of 2 and 14 yards and Shawn Thigpen caught a 5-yard TD pass.