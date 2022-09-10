springfield-news-sun logo
High school football: Springfield tops Wayne in GWOC opener, remains unbeaten

Anthony Brown dives over Wayne player for extra yards as he carries the ball during their game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Anthony Brown dives over Wayne player for extra yards as he carries the ball during their game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
34 minutes ago

SPRINGFIELD — Bryce Schondelmyer threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns Friday night to lead No. 8 Springfield to a 21-7 victory over Wayne on the opening night of Greater Western Ohio Conference play.

Wayne (2-2) took an early 7-0 lead on Tyrell Lewis’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Teaunn Hunter. Then Springfield (3-0) took over with three drives to lead 21-7 at the half.

Schondelmyer completed 13 of 17 passes in the first half for 165 yards. Daylen Bradley caught touchdown passes of 2 and 14 yards and Shawn Thigpen caught a 5-yard TD pass.

Schondelmyer finished 21 of 29. Anthony Brown caught seven passes for 109 yards.

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
