High School Football: Springfield playing for share of GWOC title; OHC championships both up for grabs

The key will be playing with a sense of urgency, said Wildcats coach Maurice Douglass.

“We’ve got to play with intensity,” Douglass said. “Last week we did not play with intensity. We didn’t play smart. We had more miscues in last week’s game than we had all year. We’ve got to be focused. We’ve had a pretty good week of practice. Guys have been pretty in tune to what’s going on. You’ve got to expect the unexpected.”

With a victory, Springfield would share the title with either Centerville (7-2, 5-1) or Wayne (7-2, 5-1). Centerville travels to Wayne on Friday night.

“We’d like (the GWOC title) to come back home,” Douglass said. “We’ve got to go out there Friday night and play with some passion and play with some desire which we did not play with last week.”

With the current playoff projections in Division I, Region 2, the Wildcats could host the Thunderbolts again next week.

“We’re excited to be in a position where we can fight for a league title,” Douglass said. “It’s going to be a fight. We know we could see these guys again next week.”

Ohio Heritage Conference South Division

For the second straight season, the OHC South Division title will come down to a regular season finale between Greenon (6-2, 4-0) and Greeneview (5-4, 4-0) at Don Nock Field in Jamestown.

“This is where you want to be,” said Greenon coach Josh Wooten. “Battling for championships and playing important games at the end of the season, this is what it’s all about. That’s what makes high school football so great. We’re excited about the opportunity.”

The teams have combined to win the last four OHC South titles since the conference expanded into two divisions in 2018. Greeneview won the first two OHC South Division titles, while Greenon won in both 2019 and 2020.

Last season, the Knights trailed 20-7 at the half, but fought back for a 21-20 victory that gave Greenon its second straight OHC South title.

“We’ve been blessed with a talented group of kids and these seniors specifically and our previous group, they’ve had success at all levels, really,” Wooten said. “This is where they and our coaching staff want to be. Hat’s off to our coaching staff. They’re doing a great job.”

The game will also have major postseason implications. Greenon is currently ranked No. 12 in the D-V, Region 20 standings, while Greeneview is No. 11 in the D-VI, Region 24 standings.

“You’ve got to take care of your own business and the rest of those things will fall into place,” Wooten said.

Ohio Heritage Conference North Division

A pair of unbeaten Division-VI state powerhouses will battle it out for the OHC North title for the third straight year when third-ranked West Jefferson travels to second-ranked Mechanicsburg. Both teams are 9-0 and 4-0 in the OHC North.

Last year, Mechanicsburg beat the Roughriders 37-29 in Week 2 of the shortened six-game regular season and finished the conference slate unbeaten. West Jefferson last shared the title in both 2018 and 2019.

Mechanicsburg is averaging a division-best 41.1 points per game and allowing 11.8 ppg. West Jefferson is scoring 40.4 ppg and allowing a division-best 9.7 points per game. Neither team has allowed more than 20 points to a division opponent all season.

Friday’s games

GWOC

Northmont (3-5, 1-5) at Springfield (7-1, 5-1): The Thunderbolts scored 24 second-half points to beat the Wildcats 38-35 in a thriller last season.

OHC South

Greenon (6-2, 4-) at Greeneview (5-4, 4-0): The Knights have won five in a row, while the Rams have won four in a row.

Southeastern (2-6, 1-3) at Catholic Central (6-3, 2-2): The Irish need a victory to clinch a playoff berth and possibly a home game in D-VII, Region 28.

Cedarville (1-8, 1-3) at Madison Plains (1-8, 0-4): The Indians are seeking their second straight win for the first time since the 2014 season.

OHC North

West Jefferson (9-0, 4-0) at Mechanicsburg (9-0, 4-0): The Indians haven’t allowed more than 20 points in a game since a 35-28 victory over Kenton Ridge.

Fairbanks (5-4, 2-2) at Northeastern (6-3, 2-2): With a win, the Jets could clinch their first-ever home playoff game in school history.

Triad (2-7, 0-4) at West Liberty-Salem (1-7, 0-4): The Cardinals have lost six straight games, while the Tigers have lost four straight games.

Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail

Shawnee (6-3, 3-1) at Jonathan Alder (5-4, 3-1): With a victory, the Braves will likely clinch a first-round playoff game in D-V, Region 20.

Tecumseh (3-6, 0-4) at Kenton Ridge (3-6, 0-4): The Arrows beat the Cougars 28-10 last season.

CBC Mad River

Benjamin Logan (3-6, 1-3) at Northwestern (0-9, 0-4): The Raiders beat the Warriors 47-14 last season.

Indian Lake (7-2, 4-0) at Graham (5-3, 2-2): The Falcons beat the Lakers 28-27 in overtime last season.

Urbana (2-7, 2-2) at North Union (7-2, 3-1): The Hillclimbers’ Rayvon Rogan rushed for 182 yards and four TDs in last week’s win against Northwestern.