High School Football: Shawnee, Northeastern advance

SPRINGFIELD — Shawnee High School senior running back TJ Meeks rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns as the Braves beat Waverly 37-7 in a Division IV, Region 16 first round game on Friday night at Braves Stadium.

Junior Hayden Coppess also caught a touchdown pass for Shawnee, which advanced to the second round for the fifth straight season.

Seventh-seeded Shawnee will host No. 15 Urbana in a second-round game at 7 p.m. next Friday. The Hillclimbers upset second-seeded Chillicothe Unioto 56-21.

Northeastern 14, Greeneview 7: Sophomore Diezel Taylor rushed for 118 yards and scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter to lift Northeastern to a D-V, Region 20 playoff victory for the second straight season.

The Jets took an early 3-0 lead on a 32-yard field goal by Caleb Smith. Junior quarterback Alex Horney scored on a 46-yard run to give Greeneview a 7-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

Smith hit a 27-yard field goal to cut the deficit to one point before Taylor’s TD gave the Jets the lead for good. Taylor threw a 3-yard two-point conversion pass to junior Seth Rose to give Northeastern a 14-7 lead.

The Jets improved to 8-3 and will travel to second-seeded Waynesville (9-2) for a second-round game. The Spartans beat Carlisle 38-0.

Greeneview had a six-game winning streak end and finished its season 7-4..

Fort Loramie 42, Southeastern 35: The Redskins scored 21 unanswered points to end Southeastern’s season for the second straight year.

Junior Hayden Davis rushed for 130 yards and three TDs for Southeastern, which finished 7-4.

For Southeastern, senior quarterback Zack McKee threw for 111 yards and touchdown, senior Jonah Asebrook accounted for 140 total yards and a TD, junior Dallas Coffey caught a 7-yard TD pass and junior Brennan Workman threw a 54-yard TD pass.

Fort Loramie will host No. 14 St. Henry — which upset third-seeded Riverside 28-5 — in a second-round game.

Urbana 56, Chillicothe Unioto 21: Hillclimbers sophomore Austin Hill rushed for three touchdowns and senior quarterback Will Donahoe threw three TD passes and ran for another score as Urbana pulled the D-IV, Region 16 upset in Ross County.

Senior Aidan Bradshaw, junior Julian Davis and sophomore Colton Teepe each caught TD passes for the Hillclimbers, who improved to 8-3.

Senior Max Tucker returned a fumble for a TD for Urbana, which advanced to the second round for the second straight season. They’ll travel to rival Shawnee in Week 12.

West Liberty-Salem 47, Lucasville Valley 7: Senior Miles Hostetler accounted for four total TDs — two on the ground and two in the air — as fourth-seeded WLS won a D-V, Region 20 playoff game for the second straight season.

Senior Gabe McGill rushed for two TDs, junior Josh Wilcoxon rushed for a TD and juniors Jacob Evans and Lincoln Henderson each caught TD passes as WLS won its fourth straight game.

The Tigers (10-1) will host fifth-seeded Tri-Village in a second-round game. The Patriots beat National Trail 35-0 to improve to 10-1.

Mechanicsburg 40, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14: The Indians scored 40 straight points to earn a Division VII, Region 28 victory.

Senior Jayden Roland rushed for 133 yards and three TDs, senior Liam Smith rushed for a TD and sophomore Conley Bogard threw two TD passes to senior Prestyn Griffith as Mechanicsburg improved to 7-4.

The 10th-seeded Indians will travel to second-seeded Ansonia for a second-round game Friday. Ansonia beat Lockland 52-7.

Cedarville 42, Lehman Catholic 28: The Indians outscored the Cavaliers 28-14 in the second half to win a D-VII, Region 28 first round game for the second time in four seasons.

Eighth-seeded Cedarville (8-3) will travel to top-ranked Marion Local for a second-round game in Week 12. The Flyers beat Tri-County North 63-0.

