High School Football Roundup: Kenton Ridge tops Shawnee, moves to 5-0

Patton rushed for 117 yards on 12 carries, including a 69-yard TD run as Kenton Ridge beat Shawnee for the first time since 2018.

Braves sophomore quarterback Carter Bumgardner threw a 19-yard TD pass to senior Connar Earles as Shawnee fell to 1-4.

Both teams begin Central Buckeye Conference divisional play next week. The Cougars travel to Tecumseh (0-5) in their CBC Kenton Trail Division opener. Shawnee hosts North Union to open CBC Mad River Division play.

Northeastern 44, Cedarville 8: Jets junior quarterback Diezel Taylor threw four TD passes — all to senior Garrett Chadwell — as Northeastern won for the fourth straight week.

After a scoreless first quarter, Taylor opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD run in the second quarter. He then hit Chadwell on TD strikes of 25, 21, 50 and 70 yards to give the Jets a 34-0 lead in the third quarter.

Taylor finished 7-for-8 for 119 yards. Chadwell finished the game with four catches for 103 yards — all for TDs. Jets junior Jackson Jones carried the ball 13 times for a game-high 86 yards and junior Cody Houseman rushed nine times for 64 yards, including a 23-yard TD.

The Jets (4-1) host West Liberty-Salem in the Ohio Heritage Conference North Division opener next week at Conover Field.

Cedarville (2-3) travels to Madison-Plains.

Northwestern 34, Tecumseh 0: Warriors junior running back Preston Allen rushed for 88 yards and three TDs as Northwestern snapped a two-game losing streak.

Warriors junior quarterback Ried Smith rushed for two touchdowns and went 14-for-18 for 220 yards for Northwestern (3-2). Northwestern senior Miles Estes caught six passes for 122 yards.

Northwestern travels to Benjamin Logan (0-5) next week.

Mechanicsburg 41, Catholic Central 0: Indians junior QB Conley Bogard threw for 346 yards and five TDs and junior receiver Austin Haynes caught 10 passes for 215 yards and two scores as Mechanicsburg improved to 4-1. The Indians host West Jefferson (2-3) next week.

The Irish fell to 2-3. They travel to Southeastern in Week 6.

West Jefferson 21, Southeastern 0: The Trojans (1-4) fell to an OHC North opponent for the second straight week.

Fairbanks 56, Greenon 21: The Knights fell to 0-5. They travel to Greeneview next week.

Urbana 24, North Union 6: Hillclimbers junior running back Austin Hill rushed for two scores and caught another from sophomore QB Grady Lantz as Urbana improved to 5-0. The Hillclimbers host Jonathan Alder (3-2) next week.

West Liberty-Salem 33, Madison Plains 6: Tigers senior QB Nick Shifflet went 10-for-16 for 145 yards and three TDs and senior QB Hunter Knotts went 10-for-13 for two TDs as the Tigers improved to 4-1.

Greeneview 39, Triad 7: The Rams improved to 5-0. The Cardinals fell to 1-4 and travel to Fairbanks next week.

London 63, Graham 7: The Falcons fell to 0-5. They travel to Indian Lake (3-2) next week.