BreakingNews
Champion City Kings back for 10th year in Springfield
X

High school football recruiting: Trotwood-Madison QB Tim Carpenter Jr. picks Big Ten school

Credit: Name Test

Credit: Name Test

Sports
By
25 minutes ago

Trotwood-Madison quarterback Tim Carpenter Jr. became the second member of the local 2023 football recruiting class to commit when he announced he will continue his career at Indiana.

ExploreHere is the latest local recruiting roundup

A 6-4 senior-to-be, Carpenter is the No. 1 quarterback in Ohio according to 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2024.

He is a three-star prospect ranked the No. 22 player in the state regardless of position and third in the area behind Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. and Centerville safety Reggie Powers III.

Carpenter has been on college radars for multiple years already and chose the Hoosiers from an offer list that also includes Miami University, Akron, Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Temple, Toledo, Massachusetts, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky and Yale.

He told 247Sports he was drawn to Bloomington by IU head coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell.

“They’re building something special there,” Carpenter said. “I can’t wait to win lots of games and Big Ten championships.”

The Rams have endured some leaner times since winning the 2019 state championship, but coach Jeff Graham has a big group of players receiving significant recruiting interest in the senior, junior and sophomore classes.

That includes rising seniors Mike Smith, Quinten Jonson and Delamarr Blaton, juniors Jermiel Atkins and Jahmale Clark and sophomores Armani Rogers and Jamarcus Whyce.

Stebbins offensive lineman Jake Wheelock became the first local player in the 2024 class to commit to a Power 5 conference program when he gave his pledge to Cincinnati in April.

In Other News
1
Ohio State offers area QB; another commits to Big Ten school
2
Ohio State Buckeyes: 7 takeaways from assistant coach interviews
3
Reds rookie McLain named NL Player of Week
4
Champion City Kings back for 10th year in Springfield
5
Ask Hal: If Votto returns, let’s hope he can finish career strong

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top