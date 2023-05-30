High school football recruiting: Trotwood-Madison QB Tim Carpenter Jr. picks Big Ten school

Trotwood-Madison quarterback Tim Carpenter Jr. became the second member of the local 2023 football recruiting class to commit when he announced he will continue his career at Indiana.
A 6-4 senior-to-be, Carpenter is the No. 1 quarterback in Ohio according to 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2024.
He is a three-star prospect ranked the No. 22 player in the state regardless of position and third in the area behind Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. and Centerville safety Reggie Powers III.
Carpenter has been on college radars for multiple years already and chose the Hoosiers from an offer list that also includes Miami University, Akron, Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Temple, Toledo, Massachusetts, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky and Yale.
He told 247Sports he was drawn to Bloomington by IU head coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell.
“They’re building something special there,” Carpenter said. “I can’t wait to win lots of games and Big Ten championships.”
The Rams have endured some leaner times since winning the 2019 state championship, but coach Jeff Graham has a big group of players receiving significant recruiting interest in the senior, junior and sophomore classes.
That includes rising seniors Mike Smith, Quinten Jonson and Delamarr Blaton, juniors Jermiel Atkins and Jahmale Clark and sophomores Armani Rogers and Jamarcus Whyce.
Stebbins offensive lineman Jake Wheelock became the first local player in the 2024 class to commit to a Power 5 conference program when he gave his pledge to Cincinnati in April.
