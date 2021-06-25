High school football: Recruiting trip confirmed Miami is ‘home’ for Wayne’s Trick

With that coming to an end at the beginning of June and the normal calendar calling for another dead period in July, players raced to see as many places as they could over the past month.

“I visited Kent State, I did a camp and visit at Kentucky, I visited Pitt, and then I camped pretty much everywhere,” Trick said. “I camped at Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State — pretty much all the big schools in the Midwest.”

He was able to communicate with coaches throughout the dead period, and that helped him learn what schools had to offer and get to know coaches to a certain extent.

When all was said and done, the RedHawks checked off all the boxes for Trick.

“I think I really picked Miami just because that’s a perfect fit for me,” he said. “They have the great academics I’m looking for, but also a really good football program and a great coaching staff. I’ve really built a great relationship with them over the past year.”

He also likes that it is not far from home and believe he will fit in well with the team.

“Just the work ethic of the students there,” he said. “I was I was talking with some of the players on my visit, and we had a lot of similarities. They said a lot of the football guys are just like all the other students, and at some schools the football teams are polar opposites. They said it’s just a group of really hard-working, dedicated kids who have big goals for their future.”

The 6-4, 220-pound Trick had 56 tackles in eight games for the Warriors last season. He also recovered three fumbles and had an interception.

Entering the summer, Rivals ranked him the No. 34 prospect in Ohio while he was No. 62 according to 247Sports.

He’s No. 50 in 247Sports Composite rankings that combine multiple sites and also had offers from Akron, Air Force, Kent State, Eastern Michigan and multiple Ivy League schools.

Trick is the second Wayne senior to announce a verbal commitment to an FBS school.

Tight end Elijah Brown committed to Alabama in February, and left tackle Aamil Wagner is a four-star prospect mulling offers from multiple major programs, including Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Trick is the eighth player to commit to Miami for 2022 and the first from the Dayton area.