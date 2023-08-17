High School Football preview: What to know about Springfield area teams

BreakingNews
Springfield High School to name press box after late PA announcer

By Michael Cooper – Contributing Writer
36 minutes ago
GREATER WESTERN OHIO CONFERENCE

Springfield

Coach: Maurice Douglass, 10th season.

OHSAA designation: Division I, Region 2.

Playoff history: Eight appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 13-2, 6-1.

Most recent GWOC title: 2022.

Key Player: Aaron Scott, Sr., CB, Ohio State commit, D-I All-Ohio First Team last year.

FYI: The Wildcats are seeking their third straight trip to the Division I state final and fifth consecutive trip to the D-I state semifinals. … The Wildcats outscored their opponents 522-195 a year ago.

CENTRAL BUCKEYE CONFERENCE

KENTON TRAIL DIVISION

Kenton Ridge

Coach: Jon Daniels, fourth season.

OHSAA designation: Division IV, Region 16.

Playoff history: Four appearances, last qualified in 2015.

2022 record: 2-8, 0-5.

Most recent CBC Title: 2014.

Key Player: Heath Jones, Sr., RB/LB, All-CBC Kenton Trail first team last year.

FYI: The Cougars return 20 starters from last year’s team. … They return nine starters on defense, including their top five tacklers from last season. … Kenton Ridge is seeking its first winning season since 2017.

Tecumseh

Coach: Chris Cory, eighth season.

OHSAA designation: Division III, Region 12.

Playoff history: 11 appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 6-5, 3-2.

Most recent CBC title: 2012.

Key Player: Timmy Moore, Jr., Sr., RB/DB, All-CBC Kenton Trail special mention last year.

FYI: The Arrows graduated 12 seniors from last year’s squad, including Kenton Trail Offensive Player of the Year Lucas Berner. … Tecumseh lost a heartbreaker in a first round playoff game last season, falling to New Richmond 28-27 in the final minute.

Urbana

Coach: Carleton Cotner, seventh season.

OHSAA designation: Division IV, Region 16.

Playoff history: 18 appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 9-3, 5-0.

Most recent CBC title: 2012.

Key Player: Will Donahoe, Sr., QB/DB, D-IV All-Ohio third team last year.

FYI: The Hillclimbers move to the Kenton Trail Division, swapping places with Shawnee. They last competed in the big school division in 2016. … Urbana qualified for the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013, beating rival Graham 42-35 in a first round playoff game.

MAD RIVER DIVISION

Graham

Coach: Rich Clark, first season.

OHSAA designation: Division IV, Region 16.

Playoff history: Seven appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 5-6, 3-2.

Most recent CBC title: 2020.

Key Player: Caden Strader, Jr., OL/LB, All-CBC Mad River First Team last year.

FYI: Clark is a longtime Falcons assistant coach. He takes over the program from Dave Taynor, who is now the head coach at Sidney. … The Falcons have qualified for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Northwestern

Coach: Lance Lambert, first season.

OHSAA designation: Division V, Region 20.

Playoff history: Two appearances, last qualified in 2018.

2022 record: 1-9, 0-5.

Most recent CBC title: 2018.

Key Player: Austin Dewey, Jr., RB/DB.

FYI: Lambert takes over for Nick Bandstra, who spent two seasons as head coach. … The Warriors will play five games against Clark County opponents this season, including four in the first five weeks. … They’re seeking their first winning season since 2019.

Shawnee

Coach: Rick Meeks, 21st season.

OHSAA designation: Division IV, Region 16.

Playoff history: 12 appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 7-5, 2-3.

Most recent CBC Title: 2011.

Key Player: TJ Meeks, Sr., RB/DB, D-IV All-Ohio Third Team last year.

FYI: The Braves move to the Mad River Division this fall. … Shawnee will face North Union in Week 6 for the first time since the Wildcats joined the CBC. They’ll play Benjamin Logan for the first time since 2006. … Shawnee has won a playoff game in four straight seasons.

OHIO HERITAGE CONFERENCE

SOUTH DIVISION

Catholic Central

Coach: Jim Dimitroff, second season.

OHSAA designation: Division VII, Region 28.

Playoff history: 14 appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 7-4, 1-4.

Most recent OHC Title: 2010.

Key Player: Xavier Brown, Soph., RB/DB.

FYI: The Irish beat St. Bernard Elmwood Place 33-0 in a Region 28 first-round game last season to earn their first playoff victory in 14 years. … The Irish are seeking their third straight winning season.

Cedarville

Coach: Brian Bogenschutz, second season.

OHSAA designation: Division VII, Region 28.

Playoff history: 12 appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 5-6, 3-2.

Most recent OHC title: None, last won Kenton Trace Conference in 1998.

Key Player: Jackson Pyles, Sr., QB/LB, D-VII All-Ohio Honorable Mention last year.

FYI: The Indians qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2013. … Cedarville fell to eventual state champion New Bremen in a first round playoff game 49-7.

Greeneview

Coach: Ryan Haines, seventh season.

OHSAA designation: D-V, Region 20.

Playoff history: Eight appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 9-2, 5-0.

Most recent OHC title: 2022.

Key Player: Cooper Payton, Jr., RB/LB, second team All-OHC South last year.

FYI: The Rams have qualified for the playoffs eight times in the past nine seasons. … Greeneview has won 10 straight OHC South games and back-to-back South Division titles. … They outscored their conference opponents 434-155 a year ago.

Greenon

Coach: Josh Wooten, seventh season.

OHSAA designation: Division V, Region 20.

Playoff history: Three appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 4-6, 3-2 OHC South.

Most recent OHC Title: 2020.

Key Player: Nathan Haertling, Sr., OT/DE, first team All-OHC South last year.

FYI: The Knights have played postseason games each of the past three seasons. … Greenon and Greeneview are the only two teams to win the OHC South title since the conference expanded to 12 teams in 2017.

Southeastern

Coach: AJ Woods, fourth season.

OHSAA designation: Division VII, Region 28.

Playoff history: Seven appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 7-5, 3-2 OHC South.

Most recent OHC Title: 2001.

Key Player: C.J. Wilt, Sr., LB, D-VII All-Ohio Honorable Mention last year.

FYI: The Trojans won a home playoff game for the first time in 20 years last season, beating Cincinnati College Prep 36-8 at Trojan Stadium. … Southeastern is seeking its first back-to-back winning seasons since 2001 and 2002.

NORTH DIVISION

Mechanicsburg

Coach: Kurt Forrest, 14th season.

OHSAA designation: Division VII, Region 28.

Playoff history: 20 appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 9-3, 4-1.

Most recent OHC title: 2021.

Key Player: Jayden Roland, Sr., QB/DB, D-VII All-Ohio Third Team last year.

FYI: The Indians have qualified for the playoffs each season since 2013, including two trips to the state semifinals (2013, 2019). … The Indians have won nine OHC titles since entering the league in 2001.

Northeastern

Coach: Jake Buchholtz, sixth season.

OHSAA designation: Division V, Region 20.

Playoff history: 10 appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 11-1, 5-0 OHC North.

Most recent OHC Title: 2022.

Key Player: Brady Gillam, Sr., OT/DE, All-OHC North second team last year.

FYI: The Jets are seeking their third straight winning season. … Northeastern last won back-to-back OHC titles in 2002 and 2003.

Triad

Coach: Mike Braun, first season.

OHSAA designation: Division VI, Region 24.

Playoff history: Seven appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 4-7, 2-3.

Most recent OHC title: 2013.

Key Player: Awsum Mitchell, Sr., RB/LB, D-VI All-Ohio Third Team last year.

FYI: Braun returns to the program after serving as an assistant coach in the early 2000s. … He takes over for Dylan Wears, who led the program for three seasons.

West Liberty-Salem

Coach: Dan McGill, 11th season.

OHSAA designation: Division VI, Region 24.

Playoff history: 14 appearances, last qualified in 2022.

2022 record: 6-6, 2-3.

Most recent OHC title: 2019.

Key Player: Gabe McGill, Sr., RB/LB, D-VII All-Ohio Third Team honors last year.

FYI: The Tigers qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2019. … West Liberty-Salem beat Triad 35-28 in a first round playoff game after falling to the Cardinals 34-32 in overtime in Week 10. … The Tigers fell to eventual state champion Marion Local 56-0 in the second round.

Michael Cooper
