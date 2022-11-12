High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

High School Football
Friday’s Area Results
Division I
Region 2
Springfield 42, Centerville 14
Region 4
Lakota West 30, Elder 10
Moeller 24, Mason 16
Division II
Region 8
Anderson 55, Edgewood 35
Kings 23, Winton Woods 16
Division III
Region 12
Badin 16, Wapakoneta 9
Tippecanoe 41, Western Brown 30
Division V
Region 18
Liberty Center 34, Coldwater 0
Region 20
Milton-Union 38, Brookville 6
Valley View 38, Madeira 7
