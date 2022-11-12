springfield-news-sun logo
High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

Sports
21 minutes ago

High School Football

Friday’s Area Results

Division I

Region 2

Springfield 42, Centerville 14

Region 4

Lakota West 30, Elder 10

Moeller 24, Mason 16

Division II

Region 8

Anderson 55, Edgewood 35

Kings 23, Winton Woods 16

Division III

Region 12

Badin 16, Wapakoneta 9

Tippecanoe 41, Western Brown 30

Division V

Region 18

Liberty Center 34, Coldwater 0

Region 20

Milton-Union 38, Brookville 6

Valley View 38, Madeira 7

