High School Football: OHSAA changes tickets policy

This week fans purchasing football playoff game tickets at the gate will no longer have to pay more than those who bought them online.

When the playoffs began last week, tickets at the gate cost $15 while tickets purchased online were $12 for general admission for adult and $9 for students.

Those prices will now be the same at the gate.

In either case, there is no charge for children 5 and under.

Those prices will remain for rounds two, three and four but go up to $16 and $13, respectively, for the state semifinals and finals.

The association also announced games played at non-high school sites will have online-only ticket sales.