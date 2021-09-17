High School Football: Northeastern honors longtime assistant football coach

Haggy was the head junior varsity football coach at Northeastern for 36 years. He also coached junior varsity baseball and middle school and high school boys and girls basketball, Buchholtz said.

“Whenever he was here, no one was ever overlooked,” Buchholtz said. “He made sure that everybody had a hello, welcome or good job, regardless of whether they were the best kid on the team or one that was just joining. That was something that I think the kids appreciated.”

Haggy spent a majority of those years with Jets equipment manager Tom Dever, who’s been with the program for 33 years. Haggy could bring together younger players who didn’t get very many reps during the week and make them winners on Saturday mornings, Dever said.

“He made the statement that he’d never coach anywhere but Northeastern because that’s where he belonged,” Dever said. “The kids kept him young. He had a way that he could chew you out and still get you to do what you needed to do.”

The Jets are also honoring Haggy by painting his initials in the corner of the end zone at Conover Field.

“It’s a small tribute to where he wanted to be and where he spent a majority of his time,” Buchholtz said.

The Jets (3-1) beat Madison-Plains 63-7 last week despite traveling just 24 players due to COVID-19 protocols and injuries. They’ll likely be without several players on Friday night against rival Southeastern (1-2).

“It’s one of those things where every team is dealing with it,” Buchholtz said. “I told our guys at the end of the day, if we’re able to play, that’s what we have to focus on. We’re getting guys ready. It’s a good time to be a young kid because your number could get called at the snap of a finger. With that part of it, it keeps the whole program involved. They know it’s not that far of a stretch for someone to be playing on Friday.”

Caption Bill Haggy

Friday’s games

(All games start at 7 p.m.)

Beavercreek (0-4) at Springfield (3-0): Springfield has won the last two matchups by a combined 137-0. The Beavers haven’t beaten the Wildcats since 2015.

West Jefferson (4-0) at Catholic Central (4-0): Irish sophomore linebacker Darrien Stapleton leads the OHC in tackles (45) and sacks (3.5).

Southeastern (1-2) at Northeastern (3-1): The Trojans won the last rivalry game between the eastern Clark County schools 41-27 in 2018.

Benjamin Logan (2-2) at Tecumseh (2-2): Both the Arrows and Raiders have lost two in a row after starting the season 2-0. Tecumseh won the last matchup between the two schools 18-13 in 2018.

Northwestern (0-4) at Shawnee (2-2): The Braves are seeking their third straight victory after gaining 504 yards of total offense in a 41-29 come-from-behind victory over Indian Lake in Week 4.

Urbana (0-4) at Kenton Ridge (2-2): The Cougars and Hillclimbers will meet for the first time since 2018.

Triad (2-2) at Greenon (1-2): The Knights are back in action after last week’s game against West Liberty-Salem was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Greeneview (1-3) at Mechanicsburg (4-0): The Indians have outscored their opponents 140-14 over the last three weeks.

Graham (3-0) at London (2-2): The Falcons have allowed just 26 points this season. They face a Red Raiders squad that’s outscored their opponents 103-26 over the last two weeks.

West Liberty-Salem (0-3) at Cedarville (0-4): The Indians have lost 16 straight games against the Tigers, dating back to 2003.