High school football: More than 30 players pick up scholarship offers after recruiting showcase

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The annual high school football recruiting showcases held throughout Southwest Ohio and beyond have not always yielded immediately results in previous years.

They have been a chance for college coaches to get to know prospects they might not have been aware of yet or take a closer look some who were already on the radar.

Getting to see a player move in person is a big deal for scouts, but the events were mostly an information-gathering opportunity in the first few years they took place.

This year appears to be an exception as players from across the Miami Valley announced receiving new scholarship offers in the days following the combines early last week.

Here is a closer look at players who reported receiving new offers in the past few days:

Class of 2026 (seniors to be)

Preston Allen, Springfield DE: Wheeling University, Butler University, Defiance University

Elijah Appleberry, Trotwood-Madison LB: Youngstown State

Elijah Berman, Chaminade Julienne OL: Kent State (already had many offers including Miami University, Navy, Ohio, Army and Bowling Green)

Jerome Flowers Jr, Springfield LB: Defiance

Sherrod Lay, Springfield WR/CB: Wittenberg, Defiance

Nick Lauter, Lebanon TE: Louisville

Javion Lewis, Wayne DL: Kent State (first Division I offer)

Jaxon Long, Springboro WR: Lehigh

Tre’san Montgomery, Springfield CB/SS: Defiance

Tresten Nichols, Trotwood-Madison DB/WR: Western Michigan, Central State

Pete Pendergest, Badin OL: Bowling Green, Penn, Citadel, Yale, Brown, Kent, Liberty,

Royce Rogers, Springfield DL: Western Michigan, Ohio University (already had Buffalo, Kent State, Youngstown State)

Dallas Shehee, Trotwood-Madison QB: Central State

Derrick “JD” Singletary, Middletown DE: Ball State

Daquan Shaw, Springfield WR/OLB: Defiance

Jayden Seay, Lakota East WR: James Madison, Charleston University

Justyce Taylor, Trotwood-Madison WR/DB: Central State

Evan Weinberg, Springboro DE: Penn, Mercyhurst

Class of 2027

Tyler Carpenter, Trotwood-Madison LB: Toledo

Jaiden Davis, Middletown DE/DT: Iowa

Jahmiere Daniels, Springfield LB: Maryland University, Miami University, Bowling Green, Toledo

Darius Dennis, Trotwood-Madison LB: Miami University, Western Michigan, YSU

Jeremiah Nash, Trotwood-Madison DT: Miami University

Reilly Newman, Lakota West LB: Purdue, Oregon, Iowa, Kentucky, Bowling Green (already had Miami U, Toledo, Stanford, Maryland)

Kenyon Norman, RB Lakota West: Boston College, Kent, Pitt, Western Michigan, Miami University

Jackson Smith, QB Lakota West: Kent State

Tyrel Thompson Springfield DE/OLB: Miami University, Temple University

Class of 2028

Kavon Blackmon, Springfield OL: Temple, Bowling Green, Toledo

Greg Lawrence III, Fairfield WR: Miami University, Toledo

Jameer Whyce, Trotwood-Madison: Miami University, Western Michigan

Jariah Zigo, Trotwood-Madison DB: Western Michigan (first offer)

Class of 2029

Timmothy Thompson Jr., Springfield WR/DB: Temple

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.