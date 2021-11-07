High School Football: Mechanicsburg wins playoff rematch against OHC rival Greeneview

The OHC North Division champion Indians beat Greeneview 35-10 in Week 5. Greeneview had won six straight games since falling at Mechanicsburg on Sept. 17, claiming the OHC South championship.

“I’m extremely proud of our kids,” said Rams coach Ryan Haines. “As I just told them, there’s nothing to be ashamed of, but you fight your tail off and you want to come out (with a win). We had some chances late in the third, early in the fourth. Offensively, we tried to slow them down, but those two backs they’ve got are good, Conley and Hurst. I’m just proud of our kids.”

Caption Greeneview High School junior Cole DeHaven runs the ball during their game at Mechanicsburg on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Indians won 31-21. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Conley scored on a 3-yard on Mechanicsburg’s opening possession to make it 7-0. The Rams responded with a 6-yard TD run by DeHaven, but the kick failed, making it 7-6.

Conley broke loose for a 26-yard TD run and Hurst converted the two-point play to make it 15-6.

With 50 seconds remaining, DeHaven scored on a 1-yard run to make it 15-13. The Indians drove down the field and senior Danny Mascadri kicked a 28-yard field goal to give Mechanicsburg a 18-13 halftime lead.

After stopping the Rams to open the second half, Conley hit Jayden Roland on a 16-yard TD pass to give the Indians a 24-13 lead.

Greeneview grabbed the momentum on its next possession. DeHaven hit junior Carter Williams on a 27-yard pass on fourth down to give the Rams the ball on the 1-yard line. DeHaven scored on a 1-yard run on the next play and converted the 2-point play to bring the Rams within three points at 24-21.

Greeneview’s Craig Finley recovered the ensuing onside kick, giving the Rams the ball in Mechanicsburg territory. Greeneview drove to the Indians 11, but its field goal attempt was blocked.

‘Burg drove the ball down the field, scoring on a 7-yard run with 1:12 remaining to seal the victory.

“I’m pretty sure the Power play got run by both sides about 150 times tonight,” Forrest said. “We ran a lot of the same play on that last drive. We knew our offensive line and our running back and quarterback were going to take care of the ball. We knew we were going to be physical up front.”

The unbeaten and top-seeded Indians advanced to face fourth-seeded and defending state champion Coldwater in a Region 24 semifinal game on Saturday, Nov. 13, at a site to be determined. The Cavaliers (10-2) beat Deer Park 49-7 on Saturday.

In last year’s shortened season, Coldwater beat Mechanicsburg 35-14 in the Region 24 final and went on to win its seventh state championship.

“We’re excited as heck to be in Week 13,” Forrest said. “If you give us a chance to compete, we’re going to go compete.”

Division V, Region 20

Taft 21, Shawnee 7: Braves junior quarterback RJ Griffin tied the game at 7-7 with a 19-yard run early in the second quarter, but the top-seeded Senators scored 14 unanswered points to seal the victory.

Braves sophomore running back Braylon Brim rushed nine times for 81 yards and Griffin ran 13 times for 62 yards as ninth-seeded Shawnee finished its season 7-5.

Taft (9-2) advanced to face fifth-seeded Versailles (11-1) in a Region 20 semifinal game on Nov. 13 at a site to be determined.