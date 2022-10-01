High School Football: Late FG lifts Tecumseh past London; No. 2 Catholic Central, Shawnee fall

Irish junior Daniel Kamara rushed for 139 yards and caught a 22-yard TD pass from senior QB Cole Ray as Catholic Central fell to 6-1 and 1-1 in the division. The Irish host Greenon next week.

Bellefontaine 54, Shawnee 32: Senior quarterback R.J. Griffin rushed for 173 yards and two TDs and threw for 103 yards and a TD as Shawnee fell to 5-2 and 1-1 in the CBC Kenton Trail.

Braves junior T.J. Meeks scored a rushing touchdown, while junior Ed Boehmer caught a TD pass. Braves sophomore Evan Ballard also threw a TD pass to sophomore Connar Earles.

Chieftains junior Tavien St. Clair went 24-for0-28 for 398 yards and seven TDs for Bellefontaine (6-1, 2-0).

Greenon 14, Southeastern 12: Senior Zack Stevens rushed for two TDs for Greenon, including the game-winner midway through the fourth quarter. The Knights snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory.

Sophomore Hayden Davis and junior Zack McKee each had rushing TDs for Southeastern, which fell to 3-4 and 0-2 in the division. The Trojans host Madison-Plains next week.

Graham 44, Northwestern 12: The Falcons jumped out to a 37-0 halftime lead, improving to 3-4 and 1-1 in the CBC Mad River Division.

Senior quarterback Brock Mansfield threw a 12-yard TD pass to sophomore Miles Estes and senior Austin Ernst scored on a 40-yard run for Northwestern, which hosts Indian Lake next week.

Jonathan Alder 49, Kenton Ridge 16: The Cougars fell to 2-5 and 0-2 in the CBC Kenton Trail Division.

Urbana 41, Indian Lake 0: Junior quarterback Will Donahoe went 14-for-21 for 179 yards and two TDs as Urbana improved to 5-2 and 2-0 in the CBC Mad River.

Senior Jonathan Hildebrand caught six passes for 106 yards and a TD and freshman Austin Hill rushed for 100 yards and a TD for Urbana, which hosts Benjamin Logan next week.

West Liberty-Salem 13, West Jefferson 7: Tigers junior quarterback Miles Hostetler threw two TD passes to senior Andre Jones, including the 63-yard game-winning score in the second quarter, in OHC North Division action.

Junior RB Gabe McGill rushed for 106 yards for the WL-S (5-2, 2-0), which hosts unbeaten Northeastern next week.

Greeneview 55, Madison Plains 21: The Rams led 48-7 at the half, improving to 6-1 and 2-0 in the OHC South.

Rams sophomore Alex Horney threw two TD passes to senior Carter Williams and rushed for another score. Senior Rylan Hurst rushed for two TDs and Jarrod Mays, Ashtan Hendricks and Cooper Payton also rushed for TDs for the Rams.

Triad 40, Fairbanks 6: The Cardinals improved to 3-4 and 0-1 in the OHC North.