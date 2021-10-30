High School Football: Host Northeastern seeks first playoff win

The Jets will face a tough test in Anna, a Midwest Athletic Conference program that won the state championship in 2019. They’re coached by Urbana and Wittenberg grad Nick Marino.

“At this point in the year, you’re going to be playing good teams,” Buchholtz said. “That’s kind of how we’re approaching it. … I think our guys are going to be excited to play no matter who it is.”

Northeastern is one of seven Ohio Heritage Conference teams to qualify for the playoffs. Greenon qualified in D-V, while Mechanicsburg, Greeneview, Fairbanks and West Jefferson all qualified in D-VI and Catholic Central qualified in D-VII.

Two other OHC teams will also host playoff games Saturday in D-VI, Region 24. Top-seeded and undefeated Mechanicsburg (10-0) will host 16th-seeded St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-5), while eighth-seeded Greeneview (6-4) will host Cincinnati Gamble Montessori (6-2).

D-V, Region 20

Ninth-seeded Shawnee (6-4) will play eighth-seeded Cincinnati Purcell-Marian (7-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Walnut Hills High School. The Braves fell to Jonathan Alder in Week 10 and watched as other teams leapfrogged them into the top eight.

“We had a chance and didn’t control our own destiny and that’s what happens,” said Braves coach Rick Meeks. “If you win six games, you’re at the mercy of how it falls.”

They’ll face a Purcell Marian squad that’s won four of its last five games by double digits.

“They’re athletic and big,” Meeks said. “They run a spread offense and shift around a lot to try to be deceptive.”

Shawnee is making its fourth straight playoff appearance, going 4-3 over the last three seasons in the postseason. A year ago, the Braves won three straight postseason games before falling at Roger Bacon in the regional finals.

“For us, it’s another week,” Meeks said. “In that way, I guess it’s a positive. They won’t get caught up in the moment. They’re just going to play.”

The Central Buckeye Conference also had seven times qualify for the postseason, including London, Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine in D-III, Graham in D-IV and Shawnee, North Union and Indian Lake in D-V.

Greenon (6-3) is making its second straight playoff appearance and qualified for the postseason for the first time in school history.

“It’s just great for our kids and for our program for the second year in a row,” said Knights coach Josh Wooten. “We’re excited to be back in and excited for our kids and our staff. It’s a good reward for the work we’ve put in all season long.”

They’ll travel to third-seeded and undefeated Preble Shawnee, which also qualified for the first time in program history. The key to the game will be stopping the Arrows high-powered offense, which is averaging 41.8 points per game. They’ve got two 1,000-yard rushers in senior running back Hunter Crockett and junior quarterback Brayden Doran.

“They want to run the ball behind their big offensive line,” Wooten said. “It’s a good 1-2 punch they have. We’ve got our hands full.”

D-VII, Region 28

Catholic Central (7-3) is making its 13th appearance in the playoffs and first since 2011. They’ll face a tough test on the road against eighth-seeded Fort Loramie (4-6), which beat Sidney and Lima Central Catholic in the last three weeks.

“I know they’re a heck of a lot better than their record indicates,” said Irish coach Ty Myers. “Athlete for athlete, I think we match up with any team we play. They’re very big across the board and they’re well-coached. They’re not going to beat themselves that’s for sure. We have to make sure we have a great game plan going in and put our best foot forward. We’ll have to play one of our better games of the season if we want to get the results we want.”

The key will be putting together four quarters of football, Myers said, which they’ve struggled with all season. They’re seeking their first playoff win since 2008.

“We’re going to have to be consistent,” Myers said. “We have to be ready to play, but also finish strong.”

Area First Round Pairings

Today’s games

Division V, Region 20

14 Greenon (6-3) at 3 Camden Preble Shawnee (10-0), 7 p.m.

9 Shawnee (6-4) vs. 8 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (7-3) at Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Division VI, Region 24

16 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-5) at 1 Mechanicsburg (10-0), 7 p.m.

11 Anna (4-6) at 6 Northeastern (7-3), 7 p.m.

9 Cincinnati Gamble Montessori (6-2) at 8 Greeneview (6-4), 7 p.m.

Division VII, Region 28

9 Catholic Central (7-3) at 8 Fort Loramie (4-6), 7 p.m.