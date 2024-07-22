High school football: Get to know Wayne QB Tyrell Lewis

Explore Wayne QB announces college choice

He completed 157 of 292 passes last season for 2,129 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was intercepted 11 times and ran for 402 yards and eight more touchdowns for a Warriors team that 7-4 overall and finished second in the GWOC with a 5-2 mark in league play.

Here’s more to know about him:

Why Arkansas State?

Lewis: “You know, just visiting different schools the past couple months I’ve had a good relationship with their OC for a long time so just finally getting down there and checking things out, seeing how they run things, the bond they all have. It just felt like the right one.”

Do you know what you might want to study in college?

“I’m thinking of business as of right now.”

What do you like to do besides play sports?

“I play video games. Of course I work out a lot. I play chess, board games, card games.”

He credited his father for introducing him to chess but said he is still looking to beat him after two years of playing each other.

How would you describe your style of play?

“I’m a throw-first quarterback for sure. Dual threat. I definitely look to throw first. I’m a really good improviser. I think that’s the word I’d say for sure. I can make a play when the play breaks down.”

How has living in a house full of athletes helped you develop?

“They’re competitive. That’s the biggest word. We’ve competed in everything our whole life. It will be something as simple as who can get out of the car first when we were little. Playing games. We had a basketball hoop outside our house and we played all day. That’s really driven us to become better players for sure.”