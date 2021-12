High School Football: Division I All-Ohio football team

Springfield's Te'Sean Smoot, right, and Delian Bradley celebrate a touchdown in the first half against St. Edward in the Division I state championship game on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Smoot (quarterback) and Bradley (safety) were named first-team, All-Ohio on Thursday. Smoot also was named the co-offensive player of the year in Division I. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski