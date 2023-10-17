High School Football Computer Ratings: Which area teams are in playoff position entering final week of regular season?

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report Sunday when 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs.

There are 703 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

Division I

Region 1 - 1. Lakewood St. Edward (7-1) 27.048, 2. Cleveland Heights (8-1) 25.3605, 3. Canton McKinley (7-2) 25.2828, 4. Wadsworth (7-2) 24.1552, 5. Mentor (6-3) 19.1212, 6. Medina (6-3) 17.2278, 7. Berea-Midpark (5-4) 16.6389, 8. Canton GlenOak (5-4) 15.2812, 9. Massillon Jackson (5-4) 13.3667, 10. Lorain (7-2) 12.5303, 11. Cle. John Marshall (4-4) 8.0125, 12. Strongsville (3-6) 5.6414, 13. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-8) 4.6806, 14. Euclid (1-8) 3.4026, 15. Brunswick (2-7) 2.6515, 16. Elyria (1-8) 2.4167, 17. Parma Normandy (1-7) 1.9722, 18. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-8) 1.2727

Region 2 - 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (8-1) 28.9667, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-1) 26.1722, 3. Findlay (7-2) 24.8278, 4. Centerville (8-1) 24.6722, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-3) 20.4556, 6. Dublin Coffman (6-3) 18.1278, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-3) 17.4278, 8. Delaware Hayes (7-2) 17.25, 9. Perrysburg (7-2) 16.9722, 10. Miamisburg (6-3) 14.8389, 11. Kettering Fairmont (4-5) 13.3667, 12. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-5) 12.9389, 13. Marysville (4-5) 9.7889, 14. Springfield (4-5) 9.5215, 15. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-7) 7.2525, 16. Dublin Jerome (2-7) 5.1389, 17. Beavercreek (2-7) 2.8333

Region 3 - 1. Hilliard Bradley (9-0) 30.95, 2. Pickerington North (9-0) 27.101, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (9-0) 24.4, 4. Pickerington Central (6-3) 18.8278, 5. Hilliard Darby (5-4) 18.4556, 6. Upper Arlington (6-3) 18.2278, 7. Westerville North (7-2) 16.7222, 8. Grove City (4-5) 12.2278, 9. Hilliard Davidson (5-4) 12.1556, 10. Lancaster (4-5) 9.9278, 11. Thomas Worthington (5-4) 8.7444, 12. Groveport-Madison (5-4) 8.4556, 13. New Albany (3-6) 6.9111, 14. Westerville Central (2-7) 4.5444, 15. Newark (2-7) 2.9778, 16. Reynoldsburg (1-8) 1.8722, 17. Galloway Westland (1-8) 1.8167

Region 4 - 1. Milford (9-0) 28.9667, 2. Cin. Princeton (9-0) 25.25, 3. Cin. St. Xavier (5-4) 18.1338, 4t. Hamilton (7-2) 17.3556, 4t. West Chester Lakota West (7-2) 17.3556, 6. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-4) 14.822, 7. Cin. Elder (5-4) 14.509, 8. Lebanon (6-3) 12.3667, 9. Cin. Sycamore (5-4) 10.0611, 10. Mason (4-5) 8.6889, 11. Cin. Oak Hills (4-5) 8.0889, 12. Springboro (2-7) 6.3444, 13. Middletown (3-6) 5.8611, 14. Cin. Western Hills (4-5) 5.6, 15. Fairfield (2-7) 3.9944, 16. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-6) 3.9556, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (1-8) 0.7222, 18t. Cin. Colerain (0-9) 0, 18t. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-9) 0

Division II

Region 5 - 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-0) 31.8275, 2. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-1) 26.3801, 3. Painesville Riverside (8-1) 23.2278, 4. Hudson (7-2) 22.5505, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (7-2) 16.6919, 6. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-5) 13.2121, 7. Shaker Hts. (7-2) 13.0657, 8. Barberton (5-4) 11.3299, 9. Cle. John Hay (4-4) 10.8199, 10. Warren G. Harding (4-5) 10.2971, 11. Austintown-Fitch (5-3) 10.236, 12. Maple Hts. (5-4) 8.7071, 13. Twinsburg (5-4) 8.4278, 14. Cle. Benedictine (4-5) 7.5012, 15. Akron Firestone (5-4) 7.1778, 16. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-5) 7.1278, 17. Garfield Hts. (3-6) 6.3778, 18. Eastlake North (3-6) 4.6944, 19. Mayfield (3-6) 4.1848, 20. Solon (1-7) 2.6389

Region 6 - 1. Avon (9-0) 30.5556, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-2) 21.2556, 3. Medina Highland (8-1) 18.3667, 4. Avon Lake (6-3) 16.0667, 5. North Ridgeville (6-3) 16.0056, 6. Olmsted Falls (6-3) 14.8719, 7. Sylvania Southview (6-3) 13.9889, 8. Westlake (6-3) 12.0941, 9. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (5-4) 11.6278, 10. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (4-5) 10.1667, 11. Grafton Midview (4-5) 9.3611, 12. Oregon Clay (3-6) 8.4889, 13. Tol. Start (5-4) 8.3167, 14. Cle. Rhodes (4-4) 7.7573, 15. Fremont Ross (3-6) 6.9944, 16. Lakewood (2-7) 6.8855, 17. Amherst Steele (3-6) 5.8444, 18. Sylvania Northview (2-7) 5.3222, 19. Holland Springfield (2-7) 5.2778, 20. Tol. St. John’s (3-6) 4.8333

Region 7 - 1. Massillon Washington (9-0) 36.657, 2. Canal Winchester (9-0) 27.6278, 3. Uniontown Lake (7-2) 18.7121, 4. Green (6-3) 17.8131, 5. Cols. Northland (8-1) 14.9889, 6. Cols. Briggs (6-3) 14.0889, 7. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (7-2) 13.7677, 8. Westerville South (5-4) 13.6944, 9. Cols. Independence (4-5) 12.0444, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-5) 10.3435, 11. Cols. St. Charles (5-4) 9.7056, 12. Cols. Walnut Ridge (3-6) 9.5657, 13. Massillon Perry (4-5) 9.4141, 14. North Canton Hoover (3-5) 7.7292, 15. Grove City Central Crossing (4-5) 7.4333, 16. Cols. Whetstone (3-6) 6.8833, 17. Sunbury Big Walnut (4-5) 5.9611, 18. Marion Harding (3-6) 5.2833, 19. Ashville Teays Valley (4-5) 5.2778, 20. Logan (2-7) 5.1463

Region 8 - 1. Cin. Anderson (8-1) 23.95, 2. Cin. Withrow (8-1) 20.8611, 3. Troy (8-1) 20.8131, 4. Clayton Northmont (6-3) 19.7071, 5. Cin. Winton Woods (7-2) 18.6722, 6. Harrison (6-3) 17.6667, 7. Loveland (5-4) 12.2444, 8. Lima Senior (7-2) 11.9, 9. Kings Mills Kings (5-4) 10.5, 10. Xenia (5-4) 10.1278, 11. Sidney (5-4) 8.9722, 12. Cin. LaSalle (4-5) 8.816, 13. Riverside Stebbins (4-5) 6.0056, 14. Trenton Edgewood (3-6) 5.7944, 15. Fairborn (3-6) 5.4389, 16. Cin. Turpin (3-6) 4.7111, 17. Hamilton Ross (3-6) 4.4889, 18. Piqua (2-7) 4.2278, 19. Oxford Talawanda (2-7) 2.9278, 20. Day. Belmont (1-7) 0.625

Division III

Region 9 - 1. Youngstown Ursuline (9-0) 29.1163, 2. Geneva (8-1) 26.9242, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-1) 22.5, 4. Aurora (8-1) 20.9556, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (7-2) 20.1364, 6. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-3) 19.1944, 7. Akron East (8-1) 17.9422, 8. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (7-2) 16.6667, 9. Canfield (5-3) 15.4473, 10. Hunting Valley University School (5-3) 15.1761, 11. Chardon (6-3) 14.6032, 12. Madison (7-2) 13.4778, 13. Gates Mills Hawken (6-3) 13.4242, 14. New Philadelphia (6-3) 12.2278, 15. Alliance (5-4) 11.35, 16. Dover (5-4) 10.3924, 17. Youngstown Chaney (4-4) 9.4916, 18. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-5) 9.3737, 19. Tallmadge (4-5) 9.3556, 20. Alliance Marlington (6-3) 8.9274

Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (9-0) 26.6771, 2. Norton (9-0) 24.2121, 3. Tiffin Columbian (8-1) 23.6722, 4. Rocky River (8-1) 22.6156, 5. Mansfield Senior (7-2) 21.5556, 6. Ontario (8-1) 18.8056, 7. Medina Buckeye (7-2) 16.8, 8. Bay Village Bay (7-2) 16.3141, 9. Defiance (6-3) 15.3444, 10. Sandusky (5-4) 14.4242, 11. Rocky River Lutheran West (6-3) 11.7, 12. Ashland (5-4) 9.5667, 13. Clyde (4-5) 9.5101, 14. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-5) 7.6389, 15t. Bowling Green (5-4) 7.6, 15t. Maumee (5-4) 7.6, 17. Norwalk (3-6) 7.0859, 18. Richfield Revere (4-5) 6.2, 19. Lodi Cloverleaf (4-5) 6.0278, 20. Lexington (4-5) 5.65

Region 11 - 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (9-0) 29.3111, 2. London (9-0) 23.9222, 3. Jackson (8-1) 21.7475, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-2) 20.5556, 5. Granville (9-0) 19.0556, 6. Cols. Hamilton Township (9-0) 18.8889, 7. Bellefontaine (7-2) 18.8111, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-2) 17.6944, 9. New Concord John Glenn (8-1) 13.6333, 10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (5-4) 12.1833, 11. Delaware Buckeye Valley (4-5) 10.0389, 12. Marietta (4-5) 7.3842, 13. The Plains Athens (5-4) 6.7667, 14. Bexley (3-6) 6.2222, 15. Cols. Beechcroft (4-5) 5.8556, 16. Cols. South (4-5) 5.7424, 17. Whitehall-Yearling (1-8) 2.9343, 18. Chillicothe (1-8) 1.7273, 19. Zanesville (1-8) 1.5556, 20. Circleville (1-8) 1.45

Region 12 - 1. Hamilton Badin (9-0) 27.5556, 2. Celina (8-1) 19.2556, 3. Vandalia Butler (7-2) 17.9, 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-2) 17.7556, 5. Trotwood-Madison (7-2) 17.246, 6. Wapakoneta (7-2) 15.5444, 7. Wilmington (7-2) 15.2833, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (7-2) 14.601, 9. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-3) 13.2626, 10. Bellbrook (6-3) 13.0167, 11. Hillsboro (5-4) 11.3389, 12. New Richmond (5-4) 9.8833, 13. Elida (5-4) 8.6389, 14. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-6) 8.4278, 15. Day. Oakwood (3-6) 7.0056, 16. Monroe (2-7) 5.0222, 17t. Day. Carroll (2-7) 4.1278, 17t. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-7) 4.1278, 19. Day. Thurgood Marshall (3-5) 3.8239, 20. Franklin (2-7) 3.5111

Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Canton South (9-0) 22.3222, 2. Beloit West Branch (8-1) 20.9192, 3. Mentor Lake Cath. (7-2) 20.7323, 4. Streetsboro (8-1) 19.2222, 5. Struthers (7-2) 18.9263, 6. Poland Seminary (8-1) 18.4899, 7. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-4) 11.6179, 8. Niles McKinley (5-4) 11.4667, 9. Lisbon Beaver (6-3) 10.4778, 10. Girard (5-4) 10.2556, 11. Peninsula Woodridge (5-4) 9.1889, 12. Ashtabula Edgewood (5-4) 8.1611, 13. East Liverpool (6-3) 7.9192, 14. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-4) 7.6056, 15. Akron Buchtel (4-5) 7.2071, 16. Hubbard (4-5) 6.6565, 17. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-6) 4.816, 18. Warrensville Hts. (3-6) 4.7172, 19. Mogadore Field (3-6) 4.3243, 20. Ravenna (3-6) 3.7374

Region 14 - 1. Sandusky Perkins (8-0) 25.75, 2. Shelby (7-2) 18.2111, 3. Millersburg West Holmes (7-2) 17.7611, 4. Cle. Glenville (6-2) 17.4375, 5. Galion (6-3) 13.9556, 6. Van Wert (6-3) 12.1389, 7. Wauseon (6-3) 12.0944, 8. Bellevue (4-5) 11.9697, 9. Caledonia River Valley (4-5) 11.9167, 10. Napoleon (5-4) 11.7278, 11. St. Marys Memorial (5-4) 9.9833, 12. Oberlin Firelands (5-4) 8.7071, 13. Bryan (5-4) 8.7, 14. Cle. Central Cath. (4-5) 6.7951, 15. Lima Bath (4-5) 6.3611, 16. Elyria Cath. (3-6) 5.2071, 17. Vermilion (3-6) 4.9833, 18. Upper Sandusky (4-5) 3.9167, 19. Kenton (2-7) 3.5056, 20. Bellville Clear Fork (1-8) 2.7889

Region 15 - 1. Steubenville (8-1) 25.3213, 2. Thornville Sheridan (8-1) 22.6222, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-2) 21.3788, 4. St. Clairsville (7-2) 18.7604, 5. Circleville Logan Elm (8-1) 18.1444, 6. Cols. Bishop Ready (8-1) 16.9444, 7. Newark Licking Valley (6-3) 15.8333, 8. Cols. East (7-2) 15.6515, 9. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-2) 14.4229, 10. McArthur Vinton County (8-1) 14.0606, 11. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-3) 14.0222, 12. Cols. Marion-Franklin (5-4) 13.5556, 13. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-3) 13.2667, 14. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-4) 12.8131, 15. Duncan Falls Philo (5-4) 11.1722, 16. Carrollton (5-4) 9.8444, 17. McConnelsville Morgan (5-4) 9.5111, 18. Johnstown (5-4) 9.0444, 19. Lancaster Fairfield Union (5-4) 6.9167, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-6) 4.8719

Region 16 - 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-0) 29.6944, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (8-1) 19.6889, 3. Cin. Taft (7-2) 18.5635, 4. Cin. Wyoming (8-1) 17.8944, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (7-2) 17.1722, 6. Springfield Shawnee (8-1) 16.9444, 7. Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-3) 15.7273, 8. Eaton (7-2) 13.5167, 9. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-4) 13.4495, 10. Waverly (6-3) 12.9444, 11. Washington C.H. Washington (5-4) 12.3944, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-4) 11.0011, 13. Reading (6-3) 10.8111, 14. Urbana (7-2) 10.7525, 15. Day. Dunbar (5-3) 9.7557, 16. Cleves Taylor (4-5) 7.8535, 17. Greenfield McClain (5-4) 7.8111, 18. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-5) 6.9514, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-5) 6.9333, 20. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-5) 6.8

Division V

Region 17 - 1. Perry (9-0) 25.2111, 2. Canfield South Range (8-1) 22.2424, 3. Creston Norwayne (8-1) 18.0505, 4. Cadiz Harrison Central (7-2) 17.85, 5. Garrettsville Garfield (9-0) 15.915, 6. Lorain Clearview (7-2) 15.0584, 7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-2) 12.25, 8. Burton Berkshire (5-4) 9.4596, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-4) 8.75, 10. Conneaut (5-4) 8.35, 11. Richmond Edison (6-3) 7.8081, 12. Cortland Lakeview (4-5) 7.7056, 13. Youngstown Liberty (4-5) 7.0833, 14. Wooster Triway (4-5) 6.3444, 15. Navarre Fairless (3-6) 5.1056, 16. Orrville (4-5) 4.7, 17. Smithville (5-4) 4.6414, 18. Chagrin Falls (3-6) 4.5556, 19. Coshocton (2-7) 3.8944, 20. LaGrange Keystone (3-6) 3.5101

Region 18 - 1. Liberty Center (9-0) 22.5889, 2. Oak Harbor (9-0) 20.3056, 3. Archbold (8-1) 18.9222, 4. Milan Edison (8-1) 18.601, 5. Coldwater (9-0) 17.4556, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-1) 15.2111, 7. Huron (7-2) 14.9286, 8. Genoa Area (7-2) 14.7444, 9. Marion Pleasant (6-3) 12.9389, 10. Pemberville Eastwood (7-2) 11.9278, 11. Marengo Highland (5-4) 9.5167, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-3) 8.1611, 13. Spencerville (3-6) 5.6222, 14. Bloomdale Elmwood (3-6) 5.3131, 15. Fredericktown (4-5) 5.0778, 16. Richwood North Union (4-5) 4.4056, 17. Port Clinton (3-6) 4.0333, 18. Tontogany Otsego (3-6) 3.9667, 19. Willard (4-5) 3.4989, 20. Delta (3-6) 3.1944

Region 19 - 1. Ironton (8-1) 24.1576, 2. Proctorville Fairland (8-1) 21.7172, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-1) 19.3864, 4. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (9-0) 19.0833, 5. Barnesville (9-0) 18.6869, 6. Zanesville West Muskingum (8-1) 17.6778, 7. Portsmouth West (8-1) 17.0968, 8. Heath (7-2) 13.4111, 9. Wheelersburg (5-3) 12.9318, 10. Cols. Africentric (6-3) 12.8278, 11. Belmont Union Local (6-3) 11.0283, 12. South Point (5-4) 10.5758, 13. New Lexington (5-4) 10.1056, 14. Utica (6-3) 9.8056, 15. Portsmouth (5-4) 9.6566, 16. Worthington Christian (4-5) 8.8535, 17. Minford (4-4) 7.7683, 18. Centerburg (4-5) 6.9833, 19. Piketon (6-3) 6.0986, 20. Chesapeake (3-6) 5.4697

Region 20 - 1. Germantown Valley View (9-0) 24.35, 2. Waynesville (7-2) 18.3278, 3. Brookville (7-2) 14.7556, 4. Cin. Purcell Marian (7-2) 13.3722, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (7-2) 12.3778, 6. Bethel-Tate (5-4) 11.3283, 7. Chillicothe Zane Trace (6-3) 10.6833, 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-3) 10.5, 9. Blanchester (6-3) 10.0556, 10. Springfield Northeastern (6-3) 8.8222, 11. Cin. Madeira (4-5) 8.7056, 12. Jamestown Greeneview (6-3) 8.3778, 13. Middletown Madison (4-5) 8.1515, 14. Casstown Miami East (5-4) 7.6056, 15. Carlisle (3-6) 7.3444, 16. Cin. Mariemont (4-5) 6.9111, 17. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-4) 5.891, 18. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-4) 5.4797, 19. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-6) 4.8626, 20. Williamsport Westfall (5-4) 4.5444

Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Kirtland (8-1) 20.7812, 2. Rootstown (8-0) 16.0913, 3. Hanoverton United (8-1) 12.4389, 4. Mogadore (6-2) 11.7614, 5. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-1) 11.7361, 6. Andover Pymatuning Valley (6-3) 11.4286, 7. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (7-2) 11.0889, 8. Canton Central Cath. (5-4) 9.8692, 9. Middlefield Cardinal (6-3) 9.85, 10. Rittman (6-3) 7.8081, 11. Leavittsburg LaBrae (5-4) 7.7778, 12. Brookfield (5-4) 7.3833, 13. Mineral Ridge (5-4) 6.7222, 14. Columbiana Crestview (4-5) 5.8333, 15. Ravenna Southeast (6-3) 5.7506, 16. Columbiana (4-5) 4.9111, 17. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-5) 4.3667, 18. Wickliffe (3-6) 4.1859, 19. Apple Creek Waynedale (2-7) 3.5657, 20. Independence (3-6) 3.4091

Region 22 - 1. Bluffton (9-0) 17.7333, 2. Columbia Station Columbia (9-0) 15.1497, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-1) 14.9646, 4. Columbus Grove (7-2) 14.65, 5. Carey (7-2) 13.4091, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (8-1) 12.322, 7. Defiance Tinora (6-3) 11.7611, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-3) 9.5253, 9. Bucyrus Wynford (5-4) 8.6667, 10. Ashland Crestview (4-5) 7.6167, 11. Sullivan Black River (6-3) 7.0635, 12. Attica Seneca East (5-4) 6.6722, 13. Castalia Margaretta (5-4) 6.4433, 14. Ashland Mapleton (4-5) 6.2626, 15. Kansas Lakota (4-5) 5.0941, 16. Paulding (5-4) 4.1167, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (4-5) 4.0167, 18. Metamora Evergreen (3-6) 3.1611, 19. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-6) 2.6364, 20. Van Buren (2-7) 2.6333

Region 23 - 1. West Jefferson (9-0) 22.5556, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (9-0) 22.3944, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (6-2) 13.9651, 4. Galion Northmor (7-2) 12.0778, 5. Martins Ferry (5-4) 9.9082, 6. Nelsonville-York (7-2) 9.8687, 7. Howard East Knox (6-3) 9.3278, 8. Marion Elgin (7-2) 8.4278, 9. Grandview Hts. (6-3) 8.3667, 10. Newcomerstown (6-3) 7.6889, 11. Glouster Trimble (4-4) 7.4028, 12. Bellaire (4-5) 7.2071, 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-5) 6.7525, 14. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-5) 6.5278, 15. Grove City Christian (5-4) 5.1944, 16. Johnstown Northridge (2-7) 4.85, 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-6) 4.2971, 18. Loudonville (3-6) 4.0333, 19. Crooksville (3-6) 4.0167, 20. Ironton Rock Hill (3-6) 3.7045

Region 24 - 1. Williamsburg (8-1) 19.7056, 2. Versailles (7-2) 15.0056, 3. West Liberty-Salem (8-1) 14.5333, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-2) 14.4889, 5. Cin. Country Day (9-0) 14.2133, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (8-1) 13.4955, 7. Anna (4-5) 7.1667, 8. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (5-4) 6.958, 9. New Paris National Trail (4-5) 5.4167, 10. Harrod Allen East (3-6) 4.7778, 11. Cin. Deer Park (3-6) 4.6768, 12. Rockford Parkway (2-7) 4.6278, 13. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-6) 2.6192, 14. Arcanum (3-6) 2.3222, 15. New Lebanon Dixie (3-6) 2.2937, 16. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-7) 2.1389, 17. Lucasville Valley (2-7) 1.7692, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-8) 1.2444, 19. Troy Christian (2-7) 1.2278, 20. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-8) 0.9

Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Dalton (7-1) 19.2367, 2. Danville (9-0) 16.9111, 3. Malvern (8-1) 16.2389, 4. New Middletown Springfield (7-2) 15.6444, 5. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-2) 14.8182, 6. Toronto (8-1) 14.1319, 7. Lucas (6-3) 13.6768, 8. Monroeville (7-2) 13.1515, 9. Lowellville (8-1) 13.0889, 10. Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-2) 12.8081, 11. Steubenville Cath. Central (9-0) 12.6696, 12. Salineville Southern (7-2) 11.6, 13. Lisbon David Anderson (6-3) 9.5, 14. Norwalk St. Paul (5-4) 8.6263, 15. McDonald (5-4) 8.0111, 16. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-5) 3.8056, 17. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-6) 2.6973, 18. Vienna Mathews (2-7) 2.2929, 19. Richmond Hts. (1-7) 1.7878, 20. Ashtabula St. John School (2-6) 1.7778, 21. Strasburg-Franklin (2-7) 1.5333

Region 26 - 1. Tiffin Calvert (8-0) 17.3681, 2. Hamler Patrick Henry (7-2) 15.6889, 3. McComb (8-1) 15.3788, 4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-0) 15.3131, 5. Antwerp (8-1) 15.2389, 6. Waynesfield-Goshen (9-0) 14.5056, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (6-3) 12.7611, 8. Lima Central Cath. (5-3) 12.1389, 9. Defiance Ayersville (7-2) 12, 10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-2) 11.5778, 11. Pioneer North Central (8-1) 10.6771, 12. Leipsic (7-2) 10.4556, 13. Arlington (6-3) 10.0667, 14. Edon (6-3) 8.9286, 15. Convoy Crestview (6-3) 8.1111, 16. Gibsonburg (4-5) 7.6414, 17. Montpelier (6-3) 7.602, 18. Dola Hardin Northern (6-3) 7.5833, 19. Delphos St. John’s (4-5) 4.9444, 20. Ada (3-6) 4.7667

Region 27 - 1. Beaver Eastern (9-0) 15.0253, 2. Reedsville Eastern (8-1) 13.3889, 3. Hannibal River (6-2) 9.8693, 4. Caldwell (6-3) 9.7172, 5. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (7-2) 9.2333, 6. Waterford (6-3) 7.9646, 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-3) 7.9456, 8. Corning Miller (5-4) 5.9343, 9. Woodsfield Monroe Central (5-4) 5.5212, 10t. Beallsville (5-4) 5.5, 10t. Crown City South Gallia (6-3) 5.5, 12. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-4) 4.7733, 13. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-6) 4.7576, 14. Bridgeport (3-6) 4.1604, 15. Shadyside (3-6) 3.5497, 16. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-7) 2.5278, 17. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-6) 1.8667, 18. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-6) 1.6462, 19. Racine Southern (3-6) 1.583, 20. New Matamoras Frontier (1-8) 0.4444

Region 28 - 1. Ansonia (9-0) 20.0389, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 19.7056, 3. DeGraff Riverside (8-1) 14.9833, 4. Minster (8-1) 11.6389, 5. Cin. College Preparatory (6-2) 11.4702, 6. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (6-3) 10.7111, 7. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (7-1) 10.6555, 8. Cedarville (7-2) 9.9611, 9. Mechanicsburg (5-4) 8.9889, 10. Sidney Lehman Cath. (6-3) 8.1833, 11. Fort Loramie (5-4) 7.35, 12. Bradford (3-4) 5.1709, 13. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-5) 4.6515, 14. St. Henry (2-7) 4.5944, 15. New Bremen (3-6) 4.4722, 16. Lockland (3-5) 2.4116, 17. Fayetteville-Perry (2-7) 1.1901, 18. Fort Recovery (1-8) 1.1444, 19t. Springfield Cath. Central (1-8) 0.5, 19t. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-8) 0.5