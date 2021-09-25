High school football: Catholic Central rallies late; Urbana ends losing streak

Young caught seven passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns for Catholic Central.

Madison-Plains junior Evan Coil threw four touchdown passes for the Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-1), who led 12-0 at the half.

Urbana 26, Graham 18: Hillclimbers sophomore quarterback Will Donahoe scored on a seven-yard run with a minute remaining to seal the victory as Urbana snapped a 22-game losing streak, dating back to the 2018 season.

The Falcons led 15-10 at the half. Donahoe hit a 28-yard field goal to pull the Hillclimbers (1-5, 1-0 CBC Mad River) within two points at 15-13. On their next possession, junior running back Rayvon Rogan hit junior Jonathan Hildebrand on a 56-yard touchdown pass to give the Hillclimbers a 19-18 lead.

Graham’s Eli Hollingsworth rushed for a score and connected with Jayden Sells on a 21-yard touchdown for the Falcons (3-2, 0-1).

West Jefferson 35, Northeastern 0: The Roughriders (6-0) led 7-0 at the half and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to win their OHC North Division opener.

Northeastern junior Cade Houseman completed 10 of 20 passes for 128 yards. Junior running back Hunter Albright rushed 17 times for 64 yards.

Roughriders senior quarterback Tyler Buescher threw touchdown passes and completed 21 of 31 passes.

Northeastern (4-2, 0-1) travels to Mechanicsburg next week.

Bellefontaine 23, Tecumseh 18: The Arrows’ Jackson Berner scored on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 16, but Bellefontaine (5-1, 1-0) scored to take the lead for good.

Tecumseh’s Carter Mansell added a safety in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 23-18, but the Arrows couldn’t get any closer.

Tecumseh’s Connor Bledsore ran for a score, and Nolan Shafer added a 25-yard field goal for the Arrows (3-3, 0-1).

Mechanicsburg 49, Triad 14: Senior Jake Hurst rushed for 80 yards and three scores as the Indians improved to 6-0 and 1-0 in the OHC North.

Mechanicsburg senior Aaron Conley completed 11 of 12 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns and rushed seven times for 94 yards and a score.

Indians junior Chase Hursey and sophomore Jayden Roland each caught touchdown passes, while sophomore Liam Smith also rushed for a score.

Hayden Simpson and Derek Bails each ran for touchdowns for Triad (2-4, 0-1).

Greeneview 28, Southeastern 0: The Rams scored four second-half touchdowns to snap a four-game losing streak.

Cole DeHaven, Rylan Hurst, Jerrod Mays and Keegan Phillips all rushed for scores in the victory for the Rams (2-4, 1-0 OHC South).

Southeastern (1-4, 0-1) lost its third straight game.

Greenon 42, Cedarville 7: The Knights (3-2, 1-0 OHC South) scored 42 unanswered points. Greenon travels to Clark County rival Southeastern next week.

Fairbanks 42, West Liberty-Salem 7: Senior quarterback Christian Griffith completed 14 of 25 passes for 89 yards and threw 7-yard touchdown pass to junior Trevor Berry for West Liberty-Salem (1-4, 0-1 OHC North).

Panthers junior Brogan Green carried the ball 13 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns for Fairbanks (5-1, 1-0).

North Union 42, Northwestern 0: The Warriors fell to 0-6 and 0-1 in the CBC Mad River Division.