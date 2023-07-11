High school football: Springfield’s Aaron Scott Jr. still undecided

Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. has set a decision date, but does he have a decision yet?

“No, not yet,” the four-star prospect said Tuesday afternoon at the annual Social Justice 7 on 7 in Dayton. “I feel like I’m still going through it. I feel like soon — I need to figure it out soon, sooner or later. I haven’t figured it out yet, but I know I’m gonna know before that day.”

The coveted cornerback previously announced he will share his college destination with the world on July 30.

He is deciding between Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, all schools he visited officially in June to narrow down a list of more than 30 offers.

On3 and 247Sports both rank Scott the No. 1 prospect in Ohio, and he is a consensus top five player in the country at his position.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder said he likes the scheme at Michigan and that both the Buckeyes and Wolverines being College Football Playoff contenders every year is appealing.

Oregon might be on the other side of the country, but the Ducks caught his eye a long time ago.

“I grew up watching them,” Scott said. “I used to stay up late with my friends watching them. I feel like my relationship with (assistant coach Demetrice Martin) is heavy. I’d probably say he’s been recruiting me the hardest. Talks to me every day, trying to get me away from home.”

He also has verbal commits from Ohio State and Michigan in his ear constantly as each school puts its recruiting class together this summer.

“Every day,” he said with a smile. “Especially every time somebody commits they’re texting me. I’ve been chopping it up with players from Michigan and O State all the time, though. They all be recruitin’ me every day.”

“I try not to listen to them though cause everything they say makes it sound good. I try to just tell them, ‘Yeah I hear y’all.’ But I try not to pay too much attention to it.”

Why did he set a decision date if he has not made his choice in his head yet? He said making an announcement on his father’s birthday just makes sense.

“Like, why not? His birthday is the 30th, so why not have two celebrations in one day?” Scott said.

But as that day approaches, Scott is still waiting for the day a decision dawns on him — whenever that might be.

“Just letting the time go by and trying to wait until I know what’s right,” he said. “I’ve been waiting on it, yeah. I’ve been praying on it.

“I feel like it got harder. That’s why I’m ready for it to be over with so I don’t gotta worry bout it no more.”

As for an ultimate deciding factor, Scott identified authenticity from his future coaches.

“I feel like just knowing that everything they’re sayin is real, they’re not just telling me what I want to hear and like when I get there it’s all gonna be the same. Everything they tell me is gonna be for real from the start.”