High School Football: 30 Clark County players to watch this season

SPRINGFIELD — The high school football season is nearly upon us.

Here’s a look at 30 players to watch — 15 on offense and 15 on defense — in Clark County this fall.

OFFENSE

Ed Boehmer, Shawnee: The senior wideout caught 32 passes for 561 yards and five TDs last season and returned a kickoff for a TD. Defensively, he tallied 30 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

Xavier Brown, Catholic Central: The sophomore running back will play a featured role in the Irish offense this season.

Duncan Bradley III, Springfield: The senior wide receiver caught 26 passes for 333 yards last season.

Aden Carpenter, Greenon: The junior quarterback/safety will play a key role in the Knights offense this fall. Defensively, he had nine tackles and an interception last season.

Garrett Chadwell, Northeastern: The junior running back/wide receiver rushed for 440 yards and scored nine total TDs for the Jets. He also had 49 total tackles and three interceptions at defensive back.

Hayden Davis, Southeastern: The junior running back rushed for 925 yards and 17 TDs for the Trojans last season.

Brady Gillam, Northeastern: The senior tackle will anchor the Jets offensive line. Defensively, he had 34 total tackles and five tackles for loss.

Cody Lookabaugh, Northeastern: The senior running back rushed for 460 yards and four TDs and caught 13 passes for 204 yards and a TD.

Da’Shawn Martin, Springfield: The Kent State commit and senior wide receiver caught 41 passes for 622 yards and seven TDs last fall.

Jayvin Norman, Springfield: The senior rushed for 545 yards and 12 TDs and caught 20 passes for 158 yards and a TD a year ago.

Zack McKee, Southeastern: The senior quarterback threw for 1,909 yards and 18 TD passes for the Trojans last fall.

T.J. Meeks, Shawnee: The senior running back rushed for 554 yards and seven TDs and caught 35 passes for 410 yards and five TDs. He also tallied 62 tackles, two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss, earning Division IV All-Ohio third team honors as a defensive back last season.

Timmy Moore Jr., Tecumseh: The senior running back rushed for 216 yards and three TDs and caught three passes for 81 yards and a TD before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 6. He also tallied 252 return yards, including a 93-yard kickoff return TD.

Bryce Smith, Kenton Ridge: The junior tight end/defensive lineman caught five passes for 237 yards and two TDs. He led the Cougars on defense with 70 total tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Riedel Smith, Northwestern: The sophomore quarterback is expected to play a key role in the Warriors offense this season after an injury cut his freshman season short last fall.

DEFENSE

Brody Adams, Catholic Central: The sophomore defensive end had five tackles last year and is expected to move to tight end for the Irish this season.

Jonah Asebrook, Southeastern: The senior defensive back earned D-VII All-Ohio third team honors as a sophomore and has eight career interceptions. Offensively, he accounted for 825 yards and six TDs last fall.

Brady Bumgardner, Shawnee: The senior linebacker had 70 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and an interception.

Austin Dewey, Northwestern: The junior defensive back had 30 tackles, an interception and four pass deflections. He’ll also see time at running back for the Warriors this season.

Darian Dixon, Shawnee: The senior defensive lineman had 34 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss for the Braves. He’ll also serve as the Braves left tackle.

Johnny Guevara, Northeastern: The senior linebacker/wide receiver tallied 46 total tackles with one sack, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception return TD last season. He also caught 27 passes for 255 yards and two TDs.

Nathan Haertling, Greenon: The senior defensive end had 67 total tackles, nine sacks, 13 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Jackson Heims, Springfield: The junior defensive end ranked fourth in the GWOC with 107 total tackles with 6.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season.

Heath Jones, Kenton Ridge: The senior safety had 67 total tackles for the Cougars and also accounted for 407 total yards and two TDs as a wide receiver last fall.

Michael Lipscomb, Greenon: The senior running back/cornerback had 22 tackles and an interception for the Knights last fall.

Javyn Martin, Springfield: The senior cornerback had 13 tackles in five games last season and is expected to play a key role in the Wildcats defensive backfield this fall.

Miles Miesse, Kenton Ridge: The senior defensive lineman/running back had 59 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks and three tackles for loss last season.

Thomus Morgan, Shawnee: The senior defensive lineman had 59 total tackles with three sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss for the Braves.

Aaron Scott Jr., Springfield: The senior defensive back and Ohio State University commit ranked second in the GWOC with five interceptions last season, earning Division I All-Ohio First Team honors.

C.J. Wilt, Southeastern: The senior linebacker led the OHC with 126 total tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries last season, earning D-VII All-Ohio Honorable Mention honors.