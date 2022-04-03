High School Baseball: Springfield seeking second straight winning season

A year ago, the Wildcats started the season 4-9, but won nine of their last 12 games to finish the season 13-12, the program’s first winning record since 2012.

In their season opener on Wednesday, the Wildcats led Piqua 8-6, but gave up seven runs in the fifth inning and fell 13-8. They lost to Waynesville 5-3 on Friday.

He’s happy with the way the team has come together so far early in the season.

“It’s going well so far,” Weems said. “We’re senior-heavy, but we’re also somehow a young team. We’ve got a lot of seniors, but we don’t have a lot who have played a ton of innings in meaningful games. That’s the hump we have to get over.”

The Wildcats return two All-Greater Western Ohio Conference honorable mention selections in senior Noah Crawford and junior Mitchell Sin. Crawford, a pitcher/infielder hit .319 last season, while Sin, a pitcher/infielder, hit .361 with 18 RBIs.

They also return senior pitcher/infielder Austin Rhodes (2-2, 4.33 ERA, 19 Ks) and senior pitcher/outfielder Christian McMillian (.242, 12 RBIs), who recently committed to play football at the University of Indianapolis.

The Wildcats will get a boost from junior outfielder Javian Norman, who recently committed to play football at Eastern Michigan. He missed all of last season with a wrist injury.

Sophomore pitcher/outfielder Bryce Sherrock and freshman first baseman Braydon Tayloe freshman third baseman Alex Brown will play key roles for the Wildcats this spring.

The nine seniors have quickly bought into the program despite the late start, Weems said.

“Our guys understand their roles and slot in well where we’re positioning them,” he said. “I came in late (with my coaching staff) in November. That’s late for me. The kids are buying into what we’re doing. (The seniors) are leading really well and we’ve got a strong group of young guys.”

The key to success will be throwing strikes and getting support from the offense, he said.

“It’s going to come down to pitching and defense,” Weems said. “I preach aggressive offense and conservative defense.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aaron Conley, Mechanicsburg: The senior catcher hit .440 last season, leading the OHC in both home runs (5) and RBIs (54).

Patrick Fultz, Shawnee: The senior shortstop and Wright State University commit hit .482 with 29 RBIs, earning CBC Kenton Trail Division Player of the Year.

Caden McKinion, Cedarville: The senior hit .453 with 24 RBIs and went 7-2 on the mound with a 2.38 ERA and 65 strikeouts, earning OHC South Player of the Year.

Colton Moone, Northeastern: The senior pitcher went 6-1 with 50 strikeouts and 2.44 ERA and hit .351 with 25 RBIs at the plate, earning OHC North Division first team honors.

Caleb Obee, Kenton Ridge: The sophomore hit .435 with 23 RBIs and 15 doubles for the Cougars, earning CBC Kenton Trail Division first team honors.