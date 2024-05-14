High School baseball, softball tournament results

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division III

Alter 4, National Trail 3: A: Arcuri 2-3 RBI, Russ 2-3 RBI, Tishaus 1-3 RBI.

Anna 4, Northeastern 3

Carlisle 15, North College Hill 0

Deer Park 6, Clark Montessori 4

Dixie 3, Dayton Christian 2: DC: Halter RBI, Orth RBI.

Finneytown 10, Georgetown 0

Greeneview 11, Preble Shawnee 1: G: Hassid 4-4 2B 4 RBI, Penrod 3-4 2 RBI, Gardner 1-2 2B RBI, W 2 K.

Indian Lake 7, Greenon 2

Madeira 8, Clermont Northeastern 0

Mariemont 5, Purcell Marian 3

Middletown Madison 5, Williamsburg 4

Milton-Union 9, Northwestern 4

Seven Hills 6, East Clinton 0

Summit Country Day 20, Gamble Montessori 0

Waynesville 7, Valley View 4: W: Garner 4-4 2B 3 RBI, Papanek 1-3 RBI.

Division IV

Botkins 13, Yellow Springs 11

Catholic Central 8, Jackson Center 4

Emmanuel Christian 11, Houston 3

Fayetteville Perry 15, New Miami 0

Felicity-Franklin 25, Spencer Center 2

Ripley Union-Lewis 10, Lockland 6

Riverside 4, Tri-Village 3: R: Orsborne 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Manning 1-3 RBI.

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Kenton Ridge 7, Fairborn 1

Lehman Catholic 8, Troy Christian 1: TC: O’Neal 1-3 2B RBI.

Oakwood 19, Newton 3: N: Downing 2-3 2B RBI, Wackler 1-2 RBI.

St. Henry 8, Tippecanoe 7: T: Hill 2-5 2 RBI, Husic 1-3 2 RBI, Jackson 1-2 RBI.

West Jefferson 1, Cedarville 0

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 3, Springboro 0

Centerville 12, Miamisburg 1

Fairfield 11, Ross 5: F: Hensley 4-4 3 2B 2 RBI, Clark 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Leugers 2-4 2 RBI.

Fairmont 6, Lebanon 1

Kings 2, Hamilton 0

Lakota East 2, Mt. Notre Dame 1

Mason 8, Milford 2

Western Brown 7, Harrison 6

Division III

Bethel-Tate 6, Clermont Northeastern 5

Brookville 17, Waynesville 0

Carlisle 17, Cin. Country Day 1: C: Banks 2-4 2 RBI, Adkins 1-1 2 RBI, Brown W 15 K.

Miami East 7, Milton-Union 2

Springfield Shawnee 10, Northeastern 2: SS: Botkin 2-3 2 RBI, Greene 2-4 RBI, Trimmer W 11 K.

Williamsburg 5, Middletown Madison 0

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Bethel 10, Lehman Catholic 1: B: Moorefield 3-4 2B RBI, Sheen 2-3 HR 5 RBI, Rodgers 2-5 3B RBI.

REPORTING RESULTS

