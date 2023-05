High School Baseball regional tournament pairings, schedule

No. 6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Wadsworth at Oberlin College Dill Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Hunting Valley University School vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban at Oberlin College Dill Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Oberlin College Dill Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 2

No. 3 Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange at Grove City High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 19 Grove City vs. Hilliard Darby at Grove City High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Grove City High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 3

No. 10 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Toledo St. John’s at Bowling Green State University Warren Steller Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

No. 7 Medina vs. No. 14 Wooster at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University Warren Steller Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 4

No. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller vs. Cincinnati West Clermont at Xavier University Hayden Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 15 Cincinnati Elder vs. No. 2 Mason at Xavier University Hayden Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Xavier University Hayden Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Division I State Tournament

Semifinal: Region 4 vs. Region 1 at Akron Canal Park, June 8, 10 a.m.

Semifinal: Region 2 vs. Region 3 at Akron Canal Park, June 8, 1 p.m.

Championship: at Akron Canal Park, June 10, 10 a.m.

DIVISION II

Region 5

Chagrin Falls Kenston vs. No. 9 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs. t-No. 17 Mogadore Field at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 6

St. Mary’s Memorial vs. Ontario at Bowling Green Carter Park, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 4 Defiance vs. Bay Village Bay at Bowling Green Carter Park, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green Carter Park, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 7

Carroll Bloom-Carroll vs. No. 5 Washington Court House Washington at Ohio Dominican University Panther Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Cambridge vs. New Philadelphia at Cadiz Mazeroski Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio Dominican University Panther Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 8

No. 7 Chaminade Julienne vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy at Mason High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Hebron Lakewood vs. No. 1 Badin at Mason High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mason High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Division II State Tournament

Semifinal: Region 8 vs. Region 5 at Akron Canal Park, June 9, 10 a.m.

Semifinal: Region 7 vs. Region 6 at Akron Canal Park, June 9, 1 p.m.

Championship: at Akron Canal Park, June 10, 4 p.m.

DIVISION III

Region 9

No. 11 Canfield South Range vs. No. 9 Cortland Lakeview at Massillon Washington High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Independence vs. Apple Creek Waynedale at Massillon Washington High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Washington High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 10

Gahanna Columbus Academy vs. Toledo Ottawa Hills at Hamler Patrick Henry High School Garrold Parratt Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

No. 13 Haviland Wayne Trace vs. No. 6 Milan Edison at Hamler Patrick Henry High School Garrold Parratt Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Hamler Patrick Henry High School Garrold Parratt Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 11

No. 14 Wheelersburg vs. Lucasville Valley at Chillicothe Paints Stadium, Thurs., 11 a.m.

Winchester Eastern vs. Cadiz Harrison Central at Ohio Dominican University Panther Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lancaster Beavers Field, Fri., 3 p.m.

Region 12

Cincinnati Country Day vs. No. 5 Greeneview at Wright State University Nischwitz Stadium, Thurs., 2 p.m.

t-No. 20 Heath vs. Waynesville at Wright State University Nischwitz Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Wright State University Nischwitz Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Semifinal: Region 9 vs. Region 10 at Akron Canal Park, June 9, 4 p.m.

Semifinal: Region 12 vs. Region 11 at Akron Canal Park, June 9, 7 p.m.

Championship: at Akron Canal Park, June 10, 7 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Region 13

No. 16 Dalton vs. Warren John F. Kennedy at Louisville High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

t-No. 13 Hartville Lake Center Christian vs. No. 3 Tiffin Calvert at Louisville High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Louisville High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 14

Pioneer North Central vs. No. 4 St. Henry at Elida Ed Sandy Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 10 Columbus Grove vs. Delphos St. John’s at Elida Ed Sandy Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida Ed Sandy Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 15

No. 18 South Webster vs. No. 1 Berlin Hiland at Lancaster Beavers Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 2 Mowrystown Whiteoak vs. Attica Seneca East at Lancaster Beavers Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lancaster Beavers Field, Fri., 6 p.m.

Region 16

No. 19 Bradford vs. Southeastern at Wittenberg University Carlton Davidson Stadium, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Sugar Grove Berne Union vs. No. 5 Russia at Wittenberg University Carlton Davidson Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Wright State University Nischwitz Stadium, Fri., 2 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament

Semifinal: Region 16 vs. Region 14 at Akron Canal Park, June 8, 4 p.m.

Semifinal: Region 13 vs. Region 15 at Akron Canal Park, June 8, 7 p.m.

Championship: at Akron Canal Park, June 10, 1 p.m.