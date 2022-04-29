GWOC showcase gives area players own spotlight

The first showcase was held in 2019 and Wilhite said over 30 coaches attended. The COVID-19 pandemic ruined plans for the showcase the past two years.

“They can block out everything else rather than be pulled in a million directions,” Centerville coach Brent Ullery said. “They can hit the whole conference in one day. That’s a big deal for a lot of recruiters that don’t have many days on the road. It’s really easy for them logistically, which makes it better for our players.”

Wilhite saw the benefit of the showcase in 2019 when defensive back Brandon Thomas got noticed by a coach at Division II Indianapolis, the school where he now plays.

“That coach got an opportunity to see him backpedal, change direction, get in and out of this break and saw it live right here on our campus,” Wilhite said. “Full circle after the season in December, when that coach was in the area recruiting, he remembered Brandon from the showcase day, and then got a chance to look at his film and evaluate his senior season. I don’t know that he gets that same opportunity if that coach didn’t see him live at our workout.”

The showcase idea came to Wilhite from Marcus Freeman, the new head coach at Notre Dame. Wilhite, who has been head coach at Springboro for 16 years, knows Freeman from his time on the Wayne staff when Freeman played for the Warriors. Freeman, then the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati, asked Wilhite to start the showcase in 2019. One had already been started in Indianapolis and another was starting in Cincinnati.

“The coaches in our conference want to see players, even from other schools, get opportunities,” Wilhite said. “It’s good for the Miami Valley. It’s good for the GWOC to see an excitement and a buzz by college coaches about our players.”

Ohio is one of many states with no spring football practice. In states like Florida and Texas, coaches can scout players at practices. The OHSAA doesn’t allow coaches to coach playing football in the spring except in small groups, but they do allow coaching of football-type movements for large groups like at the showcase. For example, defensive backs can back pedal and change direction as if covering a receiver. But the receiver can’t run the route alongside the defender.

“That’s probably a distinct advantage for players in states with spring practice,” Wilhite said. “So what we’re trying to do is try to level that playing field a little bit for Ohio players and give them an opportunity to be seen doing some football-type movements within what the OHSAA allows.”