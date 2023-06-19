Greene joins fellow Reds starters Lodolo, Ashcraft on injured list

The Cincinnati Reds made a surprising move Monday before the start of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Great American BallPark. They put starting pitcher Hunter Greene on the 15-day injured list with right hip pain.

Along with that news, the Reds announced first baseman Joey Votto would return from the injured list after his second rehabilitation stint with the Triple-A Louisville Bats. They also designated for assignment reliever Kevin Herget, who was 1-2 with a 5.73 ERA in 13 appearances.

With Greene (2-4, 3.93 ERA) on the injured list, all three of the Reds’ top starters from last season are on the injured list at the same time.

Graham Ashcraft (3-5, 6.78) went on the 15-day injured list on June 9 with a right calf contusion. He’s eligible to return Saturday.

Nick Lodolo (2-1, 6.29) has been on the injured list since May 14 with a stress reaction in his left tibia. He’s not expected to return until August.

Greene last pitched Saturday in a 10-3 victory against the Houston Astros. He allowed two earned runs on five hits in six innings. His next scheduled start was Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves in Cincinnati.

Brandon Williamson (1-0, 5.40), Ben Lively (4-4, 4.07) and Andrew Abbott (3-0, 0.00) will start the three games against the Rockies.