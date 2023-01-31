X
Girls basketball: Which area teams are ranked in this week’s state poll?

Sports
By Associated Press
44 minutes ago

The top 10 teams in this week’s Associated Press high school girls basketball state poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. West Clermont (5) 20-0 141 2

2. Mason (7) 18-1 134 1

3. Lakota East (1) 18-1 108 3

4. Marysville (1) 18-1 87 5

5. Olmsted Falls 16-3 74 4

6. Pickerington Cent. (1) 15-4 72 7

7. Cin. Princeton 17-2 54 6

8. Talawanda 18-0 45 10

9. Powell Olentangy Liberty 16-2 41 NR

10. Bellbrook (1) 17-2 36 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 27. Rocky River Magnificat 25. Dublin Coffman 18.

DIVISION II

1. Alter (4) 17-3 114 1

2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2) 16-2 113 2

3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 19-0 100 3

4. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 18-2 93 5

5. Alliance Marlington 16-2 80 4

6. Canfield (3) 16-1 77 8

7. Copley 19-1 76 6

8. Chillicothe Unioto 18-0 45 7

9. Badin (1) 17-2 44 9

10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 25 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Waynesville 16. Thornville Sheridan 14. Akr. SVSM 13. Gates Mills Gilmour 12.

DIVISION III

1. Worthington Christian (14) 18-1 149 1

2. Seaman N. Adams 21-0 99 T2

3. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 11-6 96 T2

4. Belmont Union Local 19-0 92 6

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-3 84 5

6. Smithville 17-2 64 4

7. Cols. Africentric 15-4 62 7

8. Portsmouth W. 20-1 51 NR

9. Wheelersburg 17-2 44 8

10. Liberty Center 16-2 26 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Apple Creek Waynedale 22. Doylestown Chippewa 17.

DIVISION IV

1. Tri-Village (16) 21-0 160 1

2. Ft. Loramie 18-1 136 2

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 19-0 121 4

4. Tol. Christian 14-2 101 3

5. Richmond Hts. 16-2 79 5

6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 17-1 70 6

7. Marion Local 17-2 63 7

8. Hannibal River 18-1 51 8

9. Crown City S. Gallia 17-3 20 10

10. Convoy Crestview 13-4 15 NR

(tie) New Middletown Spring. 16-2 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Leipsic 13. Legacy Christian Academy 12.

