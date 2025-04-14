Girls Basketball: Tecumseh’s Russell named Pam Evans Smith Miss Basketball

“I’m kind of surprised, honestly, but I’m honored,” Russell said.

Sammy’s older sister, Gabby Russell, was named Miss Basketball in 2023.

“It’s really nice to be able to follow in her footsteps,” Sammy Russell said.

The Pam Evans Smith Miss Basketball award is given to the top player in Clark County by vote of coaches. Each girl selected for the All-Clark County team demonstrated basketball talent, as well as leadership, dedication and concern for the teammates and community. The girls basketball award was first given out in 1989.

Sammy Russell averaged 21.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.1 steals last season and surpassed 1,000 career points.

Even with those impressive numbers, Russell said she “thought she could’ve played better.”

“I really couldn’t have done it without my team,” Sammy Russell said. “Five people are out there for a reason.”

Russell is hoping to play college basketball. She’s receiving interest from several schools, but doesn’t have any offers.

She became the sixth Arrows player to win the award, joining her sister Gabby, Cindy Cremeans (1992), three time winner Bianca Quisenberry (2011-13), Lindsay Nartker (2016), Terah Harness (2019). Quisenberry was the guest speaker at the banquet.

“She’s one that I looked up to for a long time,” Russell said.

Only three other pairs of sisters have won the award - Southeastern’s Laura and Carrie Ferguson, Southeastern’s Amanda Stewart and Stephanie Stewart and Kenton Ridge’s Allison and Stephanie Bennett.

Russell was joined on the All-Clark County team by Greenon seniors Avery Minteer and Sarah Riley, Shawnee senior Chloe Reese, Southeastern senior Brooke Nelson, Springfield juniors Milly Portis and Day’Veona Boynton, Kenton Ridge junior Cara Cammon, Emmanuel Christian sophomore Mya Lawrence and Northwestern freshman Lily Bushey.

Southeastern coach Tim Bell was named the Clark County Girls Coach of the Year. A longtime assistant, Bell took over the last program last summer and led the Trojans to a 19-4 record and their second straight Ohio Heritage Conference South Division title.

Reese was the winner of the Jim Murray Scholarship, earning $1,500 towards her education.

The Greater Springfield Basketball Officials Association awarded Sportsmanship Awards to Emmanuel Christian senior Karissa Allen and Northwestern coach Lynn Cochran.