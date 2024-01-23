Girls basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

The top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Olentangy (4) 15-1 79
2. Pickerington Cent. (3) 14-3 76
3. Mason (1) 13-2 58
4. Cin. Princeton 12-1 57
5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 14-2 54
6. Whitehouse Wayne 13-2 50
(tie) Marysville 12-3 50
8. Lake 12-1 21
9. Hoban 12-2 14
10. Strongsville 13-2 13
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION II
1. Cin. Purcell Marian (10) 14-1 100
2. Sheridan 15-0 76
3. STVM 11-2 69
4. Fairland 14-1 63
5. Circleville 14-0 58
6. Copley 14-2 43
7. Bryan 13-1 27
8. Unioto 15-2 20
9. Mansfield 16-1 19
10. W. Branch 13-2 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gilmour Acad. 15. Granville 13.
DIVISION III
1. Miami East (2) 14-0 87
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (5) 15-1 84
3. Alter (1) 13-2 81
4. Waynesville (1) 15-0 53
5. Margaretta 14-1 49
6. Portsmouth 13-2 46
7. Col. Africentric (1) 12-2 29
8. Mechanicsburg 15-1 27
9. Waynedale 11-2 14
(tie) Cin. Country Day 10-2 14
Others receiving 12 or more points: Keystone 12. Liberty Center 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (6) 14-2 88
2. Berlin Hiland (1) 12-2 76
3. Newark Cath. (1) 14-0 67
4. Convoy Crestview 13-2 63
5. Loudonville 15-0 52
6. Tri-Village (1) 13-1 44
7. Waterford 13-2 38
8. Ayersville 13-0 33
9. Marion Local 11-4 25
10. Gibsonburg 13-1 16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 13. Legacy Christian (1) 13.
