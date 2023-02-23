Girls basketball power kicked out of state tournament for recruiting

Toledo Central Catholic’s girls basketball team has been removed from the state tournament for a third recruiting violation this year, Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Doug Ute announced Wednesday.
TCC was 22-2 and the No. 1 seed in the Northwest Division II District 3 tournament. It will be replaced in the tournament by Napoleon, the team it just defeated 63-22 on Saturday. Napoleon will play Oak Harbor in a district semifinal game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.
The OHSAA said Toledo Central Catholic administrators cooperated with the OHSAA investigation regarding the bylaw infractions and has accepted the decision to be removed from the postseason. The OHSAA said it plans to do a comprehensive investigation in the coming months.
The recent discoveries are in addition to violations Toledo Central Catholic was sanctioned for last week, the OHSAA said.
Following a second recruiting infraction, the OHSAA last week issued the following sanctions to Toledo Central Catholic:
1. Toledo Central Catholic was publicly reprimanded for its second girls basketball program violation of this nature
2. The assistant coach was prohibited from coaching during the 2023 OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament
3. Toledo Central Catholic was required to conduct a recruiting seminar, led by an OHSAA compliance staff member, for all head coaches and any other personnel deemed appropriate
4 Toledo Central Catholic was fined $2,500
5. Toledo Central Catholic’s girls basketball program was placed on probation through the 2024-25 school year.
TCC finished third in the final Associated Press Division II girls poll of the season behind defending state champ Alter and Proctorville Fairland.
TCC has reached the state final four six times, most recently in 2008.
