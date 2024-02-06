Girls basketball: Postseason schedule set for area teams

This year, the Ohio High School Athletic Association used MaxPreps Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) rankings to determine postseason seedings for statewide district tournament draws. The last day to input data into MaxPreps was Feb. 2.

The RPI formula was recommended by the OHSBCA, adopted by the OHSAA and is calculated using scores entered into MaxPreps. The formula consists of 40 percent winning percentage, 35 percent opponent’s winning percentage, and 25 percent opponent’s opponent’s winning percentage, according to the OHSAA.

Here’s a look at where each area team’s postseason draw:

Division II

Urbana earned the No. 1 seed in the D-II North 2 sectional at Tecumseh. They will face No. 18 Northwestern (4-15) at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Tecumseh. The winner will play No. 15 Indian Lake (7-12) at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22.

No. 2 Tippecanoe placed themselves on the other side of the bracket. They’ll play No. 17 Stivers in the first round and the winner will advance to play No. 5 Northridge.

The district semifinal is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27. If the seeds play out, the winner faces a possible matchup with South No. 2 seed Hamilton Badin (14-6).

In the North 1 draw, Tecumseh (11-10) earned the No. 8 seed. They’ll play No. 11 Benjamin Logan at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Trotwood-Madison High School. The Arrows did not face the Raiders as part of their Central Buckeye Conference regular season schedule.

Kenton Ridge (2-17) is the No. 19 seed in the North 3 sectional at Trotwood-Madison. They’ll play the winner of No. 3 Carroll (13-6) and No. 20 Eaton (1-19) at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. No. 10 Graham (11-10) is on the other side of the bracket and will face No. 12 Valley View (8-12) at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Trotwood.

Division IV

Southeastern is the No. 4 seed in the D-IV North 2 bracket at Versailles. The Trojans will play Ansonia at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 and the winner will play 10th-seeded Botkins at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21. On the other side of the bracket, No. 15 seed Catholic Central (7-13) will play No. 6 Jackson Center (13-7) at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The district semifinal game will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

In the D-IV South 2 sectional at Monroe, Cedarville (14-8) earned the No. 3 seed. They’ll play No. 9 Cincinnati College Prep (6-8) at 11 a.m. on Feb. 17 and the winner will play No. 11 Ripley Union-Lewis-Huntington at 6 p.m. Feb. 22.

The Indians face a possible district semifinal matchup against top-seeded Legacy Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Division I

Springfield (10-10) earned the No. 12 seed in the D-I North draw. The Wildcats earned a bye and will face the winner of third-seeded Bellbrook (13-7) and No. 14 Miamisburg (7-12) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Troy High School. With a victory, the Wildcats would advance to a district semifinal game at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Troy. The other side of the bracket includes No. 5 Sidney, No. 8 Centerville and No. 15 Northmont.

Division III

Mechanicsburg earned the No. 1 seed in the D-III Central District. They’ll host Howard East Knox at 7 p.m. Feb. 20. The winner will play Madison Plains (6-16) at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 a site to be determined. The Indians face a possible matchup with No. 7 Johnstown in a district semifinal game at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at a site to be determined.

In the D-III Southwest North 3 sectional at Dayton Northridge, No. 4 West Liberty-Salem will play No. 16 Triad (7-15) for the third time this season at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15. In the early game, No. 7 Greenon (16-6) will play No. 11 Greeneview ( for the third time at 6 p.m. Feb. 15. The WLS-Triad and Greenon-Greeneview winners will play a second round game at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 20. The winner of that game will likely play top-seeded Miami East (21-0) in a district semifinal game at 6 p.m. Feb. 23.

In the D-III North 1 bracket at Covington High School, No. 19 Shawnee (2-18) will play third-seeded Alter (18-2) at 11 a.m. on Feb. 17 and the winner will play No. 20 Northeastern (1-20) at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21.

For complete brackets, log on to OHSAA.org/SWDAB.