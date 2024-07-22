Former Reds broadcaster gets second chance with national job at CW

Former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman will be the lead broadcaster for nationally-televised college football games on the CW, according to a report Sunday by Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

“There are no words to describe how grateful I am that they’re rolling the dice,” Brennaman told The Athletic. “They don’t have to do this.”

Brennaman’s first gig with the CW will come Aug. 31 when Oregon State hosts Idaho State, Marchand reported. The CW will air 11 games featuring Oregon State and Washington State, the lone remaining Pac 12 teams. The CW will also broadcast 13 Atlantic Coast Conference games.

Brennaman was suspended for use of gay slur during a Reds broadcast on Fox Sports Ohio in August 2020. He resigned a month later, ending a 14-season run as the TV voice of the Reds. The Reds replaced him by hiring John Sadak in 2021.

Brennaman also lost his job as a NFL play-by-play broadcaster with Fox Sports.

Brennaman found a new job later in 2020 calling games in the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico. In recent years, he has worked for Chatterbox Sports, where he often appears with his dad Marty Brennaman, the Hall of Fame radio voice of the Reds who retired after the 2019 season.

